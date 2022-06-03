ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Barbados Royals’ Post On Ageless James Anderson, Stuart Broad Goes Viral

1182 Test wickets together and still counting, there is no doubt that James Anderson and Stuart Broad are a rare breed of fast bowlers. While Anderson holds the distinction of being the highest wicket-taking seamer in Test cricket, his partner Broad is third on the list with Glenn McGrath of Australia just above him.

ENG vs NZ 1st Test Scorecard | Cricket News

The two legendary pacers of England continued to take wickets as James Anderson registered 4/66, while Stuart Broad returned 1/45 in the first innings of the side’s ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, London.

Anderson with his four-wicket haul extended his lead at the top with 644 Test wickets among seamers, while Broad’s overall tally of Test wickets went to 538. Looking at the performance of the duo on Thursday, Caribbean Premier League team Barbados Royals took to Twitter to praise the longevity of the two pacers and the post is now going viral.

“Year 2053 and these two will still be troubling batters! Absolute legends. #ENGvNZ,” wrote Barbados Royals posting edited images of the two bowlers considering how they would look in their late 60s.

Watch the post here:

Year 2053 and these two will still be troubling batters! 😂



Absolute legends. 🤌👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/mvG5XjuK0h — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) June 2, 2022

On the other hand, England bundled out New Zealand for 132 runs in a spirited bowling show led by Anderson and debutant Matty Potts, who also registered a four-wicket haul (4/13). Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for the Black Caps in the first innings with his unbeaten 42 off 50. In return, New Zealand bowlers did a superb job to bowl out England for 141, thanks to Tim Southee’s 4/55, Trent Boult’s 3/21 and Kyle Jamieson’s 2/20.

Notably, both Anderson and Broad have returned to the Test team of England after being left out during the side’s 1-0 Test series loss in the West Indies in March.