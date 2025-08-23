Atletico Madrid Vs Elche Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Previous Results, H2H Record And More

Here is all you need to know about Spanish La Liga 2025-26 clash between Atletico Madrid & Elche: previous results, match preview, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Atletico coach Diego Simeone
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atleti lost their first game 1-2 at Espanyol

  • La Liga 2025-26 season enters matchweek 2

  • Diego Simeone-led side play Elche at Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid will look to bounce back from their opening day defeat, as they welcome Elche on Saturday, August 23, 2025, for an important La Liga fixture at the Air Metropolitano as the two sides gear up for an intense clash.

Diego Simeone's side were stunned by Espanyol in their opening game of the season as they suffered a surprising 1-2 defeat in the La Liga. On the other hand, Elche drew against Real Betis and will come in with a lot of confidence.

The upcoming game will be a tough one for Elche with Atleti posing a lot of quality in attack but if they manage to produce the same as Espanyol, then we could have a surprise on our hands.

Match Details:

  • Location: Madrid, Spain

  • Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano

  • Date: Saturday, August 23

  • Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m. IST

Head-to-head:

Total matches: 56

Atletico Madrid won: 34

Elche won: 12

Draws: 10

Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?

The Atletico Madrid Vs Elche match will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The kickoff is scheduled for 11PM IST.

Where will the Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.

Published At:
