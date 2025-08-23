Atleti lost their first game 1-2 at Espanyol
La Liga 2025-26 season enters matchweek 2
Diego Simeone-led side play Elche at Metropolitano
Atletico Madrid will look to bounce back from their opening day defeat, as they welcome Elche on Saturday, August 23, 2025, for an important La Liga fixture at the Air Metropolitano as the two sides gear up for an intense clash.
Diego Simeone's side were stunned by Espanyol in their opening game of the season as they suffered a surprising 1-2 defeat in the La Liga. On the other hand, Elche drew against Real Betis and will come in with a lot of confidence.
The upcoming game will be a tough one for Elche with Atleti posing a lot of quality in attack but if they manage to produce the same as Espanyol, then we could have a surprise on our hands.
Match Details:
Location: Madrid, Spain
Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Date: Saturday, August 23
Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m. IST
Head-to-head:
Total matches: 56
Atletico Madrid won: 34
Elche won: 12
Draws: 10
Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.