NorthEast United 6-1 Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup Final: Highlanders Thrash Debutants To Retain Title

Asheer Akhtar (30th), Parthib Gogoi (45+1st), Thoi Singh (50th), Jairo (81st), Andy (85th) and Alaaeddine Ajaraie (90+3rd) were the goal-scorers for NorthEast United, who became the first team to defend the Durand Cup title in 25 years

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Match report Durand Cup 2025
NorthEast United FC's players pose with the trophy after winning the Durand Cup 2025 in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NorthEast United score four second-half goals en route thumping win

  • Diamond Harbour score consolation goal in 68th minute

  • Highlanders clinch their second Durand Cup title in a row

Defending champions NorthEast United FC dished out a dominant performance to thrash debutants Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the grand finale of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup, clinching their second successive title in style.

On a night of relentless attacking football at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the Highlanders had six different scorers — Asheer Akhtar (30th), Parthib Gogoi (45+1st), Thoi Singh (50th), Jairo (81st), Andy (85th) and Alaaeddine Ajaraie (90+3rd).

Diamond Harbour pulled one back in the 68th minute when Jobby Justin’s header deflected in off Luka Majcen.

The final began at a brisk pace, with both sides cautious in possession. But it was the defending champions who struck first. A clever cut-back from Samte in the 28th minute found Parthib, whose effort was parried away by Mirshad. From the resulting corner came the breakthrough.

Andy’s delivery was poorly dealt with by the Diamond Harbour defence, and though Mirshad produced a fine initial stop from Mayakkannan’s strike, the loose ball fell to centre-back Asheer Akhtar, who swept it home to give the champions a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Chema Nunez squandered a gilt-edged chance to double the advantage in the 39th minute, dragging his shot wide after Ajaraie’s clever build-up play. Diamond Harbour nearly punished that lapse when Kortazar had a free header in the 43rd minute, but the opportunity went begging.

Right on the stroke of half-time, NorthEast delivered a hammer blow. Parthib Gogoi found himself in space and curled a composed right-foot finish beyond Mirshad to make it 2-0.

The Highlanders went into the interval with a firm grip on proceedings, boasting eight shots (six on target) to Diamond Harbour’s four (just one on target).

Any hopes of a comeback were snuffed out within five minutes of the restart. Ajaraie surged past the backline to collect Nunez’s lofted pass and squared unselfishly for Thoi Singh, who tapped home to extend the lead to 3-0 in the 50th minute.

Gurmeet then kept out a thunderous effort from Liansanga in the 63rd minute, preserving his clean sheet for five more minutes.

In the 68th minute, Jobby Justin’s header from a Robilal Mandi corner took a heavy deflection off Majcen’s body, wrong-footing Gurmeet and pulling one back for Diamond Harbour.

The debutants briefly threatened, with Jobby and Paul both squandering chances in quick succession, but NorthEast quickly reasserted control.

In the 81st minute, substitute Jairo pounced on a punched clearance by Mirshad, rifling home a thunderous strike from the edge of the box to restore the three-goal cushion at 4-1.

Ajaraie, who was a constant menace, turned provider again in the 85th minute. His low cross from the left was met by a sliding finish from Andy, making it 5-1 and marking Ajaraie’s third assist of the night.

The Moroccan forward then put the icing on the cake. In stoppage time, his curling strike from distance rattled the post, but he was quickest to the rebound, drawing a foul from Sairuatkima inside the box.

From the spot, Ajaraie calmly converted to cap a sensational personal display and complete the 6-1 rout.

As the final whistle blew, the Highlanders’ bench erupted in celebration in front of a packed crowd, lifting the Durand Cup trophy for the second year in a row — becoming the first team to defend the title in 25 years.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says “At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed”

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala