Welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 final between NorthEast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VBYK) on Saturday, 23 August 2025. NorthEast United, who won last year’s Durand Cup after beating Mohun Bagan SG, are favourites to defend their title in today’s high-stakes clash. Their opponents, Diamond Harbour, have been the surprise story of the tournament, and booked their place in the final after a dramatic late win against East Bengal. The I-League side will look to cause one of the greatest shocks in recent times in today’s fixture. Follow the live scores and updates from the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour match right here.

23 Aug 2025, 06:10:28 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: 36' NEUFC 1-0 DHFC Parthib receives the ball down the left edge of the box and has a shot with his right aimed at the far post. Mirshad dives and does well to keep it out, but can't hold on to the ball yet again. It falls to Thoi, but his shot is wide off the near post.

23 Aug 2025, 06:04:59 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: Asheer SCORES! | 30' NEUFC 1-0 DHFC NorthEast capitalise on the pressure. DHFC fail to clear Andy's ross into the box, and NEUFC has a shot on goal that's straight at Mirshad. The goalkeeper fails to hold on to it, and Asheer Akhtar is there in the right place to poke the rebound into an empty net. Questions will be asked of Mirshad, who really should have done better with the initial effort.

23 Aug 2025, 06:01:47 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: 27' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC Joby is everywhere on the pitch at the moment. The forward is played through down the right after Diamond Harbour win the ball in the midfield. He takes it away, making the chance harder, but has a shot away which hits the side netting.

23 Aug 2025, 05:58:21 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: 23' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC Diamond Harbour are looking dangerous at the moment, winning all the 50-50 challenges. Girik does very well to get past his marker and whip in a fast cross, and Joby Justin has a first-time header towards the near post. Gurmeet does very well to get down and hold on to the ball. First shot on target for the Bengal-based side.

23 Aug 2025, 05:52:09 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: 18' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC A challenge from behind on Girik by Redeem, and the NorthEast right-back earns the first yellow card of the game. The resulting free-kick is crossed across the face of the goal by Joby, and Kortazar almost gets a header on it but fails to control the ball.

23 Aug 2025, 05:50:20 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: 15' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC A long throw from Justin is almost flicked goalwards by Majcen, but NorthEast clear. Diamond Harbour are a real threat on set pieces.

23 Aug 2025, 05:48:27 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: 14' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC Most of the match is being played along the half-way line. NorthEast are trying to stretch the game with the use of their wings, while Diamond Harbour are mainly relying on long balls to find their powerful forwards. At the moment, no further shots from either side.

23 Aug 2025, 05:43:56 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: 8' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC Diamond Harbour are nothing if not fearless, and they are pressing the NorthEast players relentlessly in the midfield. Joby Justin wins the ball in the middle of the park and has a low grounded effort from a long way away, and then promptly raises his hand in apology once it goes wide.

23 Aug 2025, 05:38:48 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: 4' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC After a cagey beginning, NorthEast get the first shot on target, and who else to do it but Ajaraie? The Moroccan has a snap shot from 30 yards out, and it swings outwards. Mirshad makes a meal of it, failing to catch it first time, but the DHFC goalie grabs on to it the second time.

23 Aug 2025, 05:35:37 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: Kick Off! | NEUFC 0-0 DHFC The referee blows his whistle, and the Durand Cup final is underway. The conditions are not easy, with the rain being persistently falling. However, we are all hoping for a cracking match!

23 Aug 2025, 05:28:10 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: Players Are Out! The players are out on the pitch on a drizzly evening at the Salt Lake Stadium. We'll go through the pre-match formalities, and then it's kick off time! John Abraham is also in the stadium.

23 Aug 2025, 05:05:44 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: Fun Facts With less than half-an-hour to kick-off, a couple of stats from both sides: NorthEast United FC have not lost a match in Durand Cup in 725 days

The Highlanders can also become the first team in 34 years since East Bengal to defend their Durand Cup title

Diamond Harbour can become the FIRST debutants to win the Durand Cup history

23 Aug 2025, 05:00:04 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: Diamond Harbour Starting XI Mirshad K. Michu (gk); Mikel Kortazar, Robilal Mandi, Sairuatkima; Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Ajith Kumar; Joby Justin (c); Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Girik Khoshla, Luka Majcen

23 Aug 2025, 04:48:12 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United Starting XI Gurmeet Singh (gk); Buanthanglum Samte, Michel Zabaco (c), Asheer Akhtar, Redeem Tlang; Chema Nunez, Mayakkannan Muthu, Andy Rodriguez; Alaeddine Ajaraie, Parthib Gogoi, Thoi Singh View this post on Instagram A post shared by NorthEast United F.C. (@northeastunitedfc)

23 Aug 2025, 04:12:53 pm IST NorthEast United Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: Who Won Last Year? Tonight's finalists NorthEast United FC won last year's Durand Cup final in one of the most dramatic manners. Facing Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant, NEUFC trailed 2-0 by half-time courtesy of goals from Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad. The Highlanders fought back in the second half, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie and substitute Guillermo Fernandez scoring within three minutes to level the scores. The match went to penalties, and Gurmeet Singh was the hero of the night after making two saves to secure a 4-3 win in the shootouts.

