Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Unique 100-Goal Record Across Four Clubs - All You Need To Know

From Real Madrid to Al-Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100 competitive goals for four clubs, achieving a historic milestone in football history during the Saudi Super Cup

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Super Cup Final: Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli at the Hong Kong Stadium. Photo: AP
  • Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100 goals for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and Al-Nassr

  • He achieved this milestone on August 23, 2025, during the Saudi Super Cup final

  • However, Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, a milestone marked during a dramatic Saudi Super Cup final where his Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw on Saturday (August 23, 2025).

The Portuguese superstar reached this benchmark while playing for Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain, Juventus in Italy, and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. This sets him apart from earlier record-holders like Isidro Langara, Romario, and Neymar -- each of whom achieved 100 goals with only three clubs.

Ronaldo’s record is a unique milestone that redefines longevity and excellence in global football.

Comparative Club Goals: An Overview

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring feat is reflected in his impressive statistics.

For Real Madrid, he scored 450 goals in 438 matches; at Manchester United, he found the net 145 times in 346 appearances; while at Juventus, he scored 101 goals in 134 games. For Al-Nassr, his tally stands at exactly 100 goals in 113 matches.

Additionally, he leads as Portugal’s top international goalscorer with 138 goals, making him the greatest all-time scorer.

The Saudi Super Cup Final Drama

At Hong Kong Stadium during the Saudi Super Cup final, Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty -- his 100th competitive goal for Al-Nassr. The match saw Franck Kessie and Roger Ibanez equalize for Al-Ahli, while Marcelo Brozovic restored parity for Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahli clinched victory with a 5–3 penalty shootout win. Meaning, despite his personal milestone, Ronaldo’s team missed out on major domestic silverware.

But the 40-year-old’s continued influence not only reflects his on-field brilliance but also his ability to enhance the profile of the Saudi Pro League.

Published At:
