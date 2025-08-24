Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100 goals for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and Al-Nassr
He achieved this milestone on August 23, 2025, during the Saudi Super Cup final
However, Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, a milestone marked during a dramatic Saudi Super Cup final where his Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw on Saturday (August 23, 2025).
The Portuguese superstar reached this benchmark while playing for Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain, Juventus in Italy, and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. This sets him apart from earlier record-holders like Isidro Langara, Romario, and Neymar -- each of whom achieved 100 goals with only three clubs.
Ronaldo’s record is a unique milestone that redefines longevity and excellence in global football.
Comparative Club Goals: An Overview
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring feat is reflected in his impressive statistics.
For Real Madrid, he scored 450 goals in 438 matches; at Manchester United, he found the net 145 times in 346 appearances; while at Juventus, he scored 101 goals in 134 games. For Al-Nassr, his tally stands at exactly 100 goals in 113 matches.
Additionally, he leads as Portugal’s top international goalscorer with 138 goals, making him the greatest all-time scorer.
The Saudi Super Cup Final Drama
At Hong Kong Stadium during the Saudi Super Cup final, Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty -- his 100th competitive goal for Al-Nassr. The match saw Franck Kessie and Roger Ibanez equalize for Al-Ahli, while Marcelo Brozovic restored parity for Al-Nassr.
Al-Ahli clinched victory with a 5–3 penalty shootout win. Meaning, despite his personal milestone, Ronaldo’s team missed out on major domestic silverware.
But the 40-year-old’s continued influence not only reflects his on-field brilliance but also his ability to enhance the profile of the Saudi Pro League.