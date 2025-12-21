Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla, La-Liga: Kylian Mbappe Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Record With 59th Goal Of 2025

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a first-half header to put Real Madrid ahead at the Bernabeu
Sevilla were reduced to 10 men after Marcão received a second yellow card in the second half
Kylian Mbappe converted a late penalty, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 goals in a calendar year
Kylian Mbappe equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record for goals in a calendar year as he netted in a 2-0 win over 10-man Sevilla.
Madrid moved to within one point of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who play their final game of 2025 on Sunday, by seeing off Matias Jesus Almeyda's team at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Mbappe, celebrating his 27th birthday, scored Los Blancos' second goal, converting an 86th-minute penalty to net his 59th and final goal of the year. That came after he had hit the woodwork with a header.
Rodrygo, who also hit the frame of the goal, won the spot-kick, with the Brazilian having previously set Jude Bellingham up for Madrid's opener in the first half.
Sevilla were reduced to 10 in the 68th minute, as Marcao received his marching orders after a foul on Bellingham.
Mbappe looked set to get the chance to double his tally and set a new Madrid record in the closing stages when Oso was penalised for a challenge on Bellingham, only for VAR to spot that the Sevilla substitute had won the ball.
Data Debrief: Mbappe's magnificent year
Mbappe's first few months at Madrid were tough, but ever since the start of this year, he has scaled dizzying heights.
His 59 goals drew level with the Madrid record set by Ronaldo in 2013. In fact, only one player (Lionel Messi, 79 in 2012 for Barcelona) has netted more goals in one year for a club in Europe's top five leagues, across all competitions.
Mbappe has averaged a goal every 83 minutes in 2025, and he had a remarkable nine shots in this game, with four of those hitting the target and one of them striking the woodwork.
On another day, history could well have been Mbappe's, but now he will instead focus on carrying his extraordinary form into 2026.