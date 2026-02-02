Real Madrid News: Jude Bellingham Ruled Out Of Champions League Playoff Vs Benfica With Hamstring Injury

Jude Bellingham was forced off after 10 minutes against Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham for their Champions League play-off tie with Benfica after the midfielder sustained a hamstring injury.
Bellingham was forced off just 10 minutes into Sunday's LaLiga clash with Rayo Vallecano.
Madrid, who were whistled by their own fans at points during the match, went on to win 2-1 to move back to within a point of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.
However, it has now been confirmed that Bellingham sustained an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg.
Reports in the Spanish media cite a four-week recovery time, meaning the England international will miss the two legs against Benfica.
Jose Mourinho's team beat Madrid 4-2 on Wednesday to secure their place in the knockout play-offs, with the draw then teeing up an immediate reunion, with the first leg on February 17 and the second on February 25.
Bellingham, who has scored six goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances this term for Los Blancos, is also set to miss league games against Valencia, Real Sociedad and Osasuna, while it may be touch and go as to whether he features against Getafe.