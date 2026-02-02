Real Madrid News: Jude Bellingham Ruled Out Of Champions League Playoff Vs Benfica With Hamstring Injury

Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham for their UEFA Champions League playoff tie with Benfica after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury, with reports in Spain suggesting a four-week absence

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid Jude Bellingham hamstring injury update UEFA champions league play-off vs Benfica
Jude Bellingham is set for a month out.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jude Bellingham was forced off after 10 minutes against Rayo Vallecano

  • He has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus injury in his left leg

  • Four-week recovery rules him out of both Champions League legs against Benfica

  • Also expected to miss La Liga matches against Valencia, Real Sociedad and Osasuna

Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham for their Champions League play-off tie with Benfica after the midfielder sustained a hamstring injury.

Bellingham was forced off just 10 minutes into Sunday's LaLiga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid, who were whistled by their own fans at points during the match, went on to win 2-1 to move back to within a point of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

However, it has now been confirmed that Bellingham sustained an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg.

Reports in the Spanish media cite a four-week recovery time, meaning the England international will miss the two legs against Benfica.

Jose Mourinho's team beat Madrid 4-2 on Wednesday to secure their place in the knockout play-offs, with the draw then teeing up an immediate reunion, with the first leg on February 17 and the second on February 25.

Bellingham, who has scored six goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances this term for Los Blancos, is also set to miss league games against Valencia, Real Sociedad and Osasuna, while it may be touch and go as to whether he features against Getafe.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  5. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes