Villarreal Vs Real Madrid Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Real Madrid enter the Villarreal clash on a four-game La Liga winning run, trailing Barcelona by one point
Alvaro Arbeloa praised Jude Bellingham’s mentality, leadership and work rate
Vinicius starred against Monaco, with Arbeloa hoping the Brazilian continues breaking records
Alvaro Arbeloa has defended Jude Bellingham, while he wants Vinicius Junior to "continue to make history" for Real Madrid.
Bellingham and Vinicius have received heavy criticism from portions of the Madrid fanbase and the Spanish media in recent weeks.
Indeed, Bellingham hit out at his critics after scoring for Madrid in a 6-1 Champions League win over Monaco in midweek.
And Arbeloa has stood by the England international, who he has been delighted to work with.
"It’s my turn to speak about what I’ve experienced. In matches with him, even in training sessions, he’s demonstrated his ability, his technique, his leadership, his character," Arbeloa said of Bellingham ahead of Madrid's LaLiga clash with Villarreal on Saturday.
"The effort he put in was tremendous; he has a winning mentality, he has everything a Real Madrid player needs. I’m delighted with him."
Vinicius, meanwhile, starred against Monaco, providing two assists and scoring himself.
There are doubts over Vinicius' future at Madrid, but Arbeloa is hopeful the Brazil international will stay and continue to break records.
"It’s not up to me, it’s a matter for the club and the player," Arbeloa said.
"Of course, I hope he continues to make history here."
Madrid are just one point behind Barcelona in LaLiga, and Arbeloa feels this is a crucial juncture in their season.
"Hopefully, this is the turning point we need," he said.
"Kylian [Mbappe] said it, it was our moment to step up and show what we want to do. It's important, and the players did it, with effort and humility. Hopefully, everything will continue like this.
"I try to help the players, I can’t speak about the past, about whether they are happier or less happy than before. They are willing to work, they have welcomed me with open arms."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Villarreal - Gerard Moreno
Moreno has been involved in 11 goals against Madrid in LaLiga (six goals and five assists) since his debut in the competition in 2014-15.
Only Luis Suarez has been involved in more goals against them in this period (12 - 10 goals and two assists).
Real Madrid - Vinicius Junior
After failing to score in his first nine LaLiga appearances against Villarreal, Vinicius has netted four goals in his last four meetings against them in the competition.
He is on 197 goal involvements for Los Blancos in all competitions (113 goals, 84 assists).
MATCH PREDICTION: REAL MADRID WIN
Villarreal head coach Marcelino has suffered 17 defeats against Madrid in LaLiga (G24 W3 D4), his highest tally against a single opponent in the competition.
Madrid are the only LaLiga team not to have dropped any points after scoring the first goal of the game this season (G14 W14), while Villarreal have not lost any of the eight games in which they have opened the scoring at home this campaign (W7 D1).
Los Blancos have won their last four games in LaLiga, and could win five or more in a row in the competition for the second time this term, following their first six straight wins of the season.
Madrid have earned points in their last six LaLiga visits against teams from the Valencian Community (W3 D3), although they have conceded at least one goal in each of their last eight such matches (14 goals in total), their second-longest away run without a clean sheet against these sides in the competition in the 21st century after 14 games between 2015 and 2020 (22 goals conceded).
Villarreal have lost four of their last five LaLiga matches against Real Madrid (D1), one more defeat than in their previous 12 matches against them in the competition (W3 D6 L3), losing the last three – only twice before have they lost four or more in a row against them in the top-flight: six in 2002 and five in 2011.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Real Madrid - 45.3%
Draw - 24.4%
Villarreal - 30.3%