Real Madrid Vs Levante Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Real Madrid vs Levante Preview, La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid host Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu as new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa looks for a strong response following a shock Copa del Rey exit, urging fans to rally behind the home side

Real Madrid Vs Levante Preview, La Liga 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch
Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa. | Photo: File
  • Real Madrid look to bounce back at home against struggling Levante in la Liga

  • Alvaro Arbeloa calls for unity and character from his players after a 3-2 Copa del Rey defeat to Albacete

  • Vinicius Junior and Jose Luis Morales are key players to watch, with Madrid strong favourites

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa believes failures will only make him stronger as he asked for the full support of the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of Saturday's clash with Levante.

Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso earlier this week, but his debut in the dugout was a disaster.

Madrid went down 3-2 to lower-league Albacete in the Copa del Rey.

Arbeloa now has a home game to contend with as Madrid look to get back on track, with LaLiga strugglers Levante visiting the Bernabeu.

"I want to see a Real Madrid team that goes out to win from the first minute, where there's no doubt that our objective is to attack the opposition's goal," said Arbeloa.

"I want the Bernabeu to know what we want. I want a team with a lot of character, a lot of personality, and that inspires. I want the Bernabeu crowd to see themselves reflected in their players.

"I understand that Madrid fans are hurt and disappointed with us, but I'm going to ask for their support. In Real Madrid's history, titles have only been won when the Bernabeu has been behind the players. 

"Coaches always need time, which is what we don't have. But I don't need anything, really. The schedule is what it is, and it doesn't scare or worry me.

"The only thing I need is players as fantastic as the ones I have. I'm very eager, very motivated. I always try to be a fighter, and I'm lucky to have an extraordinary squad. We're ready. I firmly believe that failures make you better.

"What happened at Albacete was a lack of ideas, of play, of fitness, of many things for which I am responsible. There will only be one person responsible, and that's the Real Madrid coach."

After a run of nine consecutive wins against Levante in LaLiga between 2012 and 2016, Madrid have only won five of their last 11 meetings against them in the competition (D3 L3).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Madrid – Vinicius Junior

Vinicius has scored seven goals in eight LaLiga appearances against Levante, having netted more against just two other teams in the competition: Valencia (nine in 13 games) and Osasuna (eight in 12 games).

Levante – Jose Luis Morales

Morales has scored five goals in 17 LaLiga matches against Madrid.

He has only scored more goals in the competition against Osasuna (seven), Eibar and Real Betis (six), also netting five goals against Celta Vigo and Sevilla.

MATCH PREDICTION: REAL MADRID WIN

Madrid have won 12 of their last 13 matches at the Bernabeu in LaLiga (L1), including eight of their nine this league season (L1). Only Barcelona and Arsenal (nine each) have more home wins in Europe's five big leagues this term (three other teams also have eight).

Since the 2018-19 season, Levante have won three of their nine LaLiga matches against Madrid (D1 L5). Only Barcelona (six) and Valencia (four) have beaten them more often in the competition in that time.

Levante have taken points in three of their last five away games against  Madrid in LaLiga (W2 D1 L2), after losing 10 of their first 11 visits to the Bernabeu in the competition (W1).

Only Sevilla (one) have gained fewer points from a losing position in LaLiga this season than Levante (two, level with Athletic, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe).

Levante have not lost any of their last three LaLiga games (W1 D2), after losing each of their previous five.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Real Madrid – 77.2%

Draw – 13.3%

Levante – 9.5%

