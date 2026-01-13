Who Is Alvaro Arbeloa? Xabi Alonso's Former Liverpool Teammate To Replace Him As Head Coach At Real Madrid

Following Real Madrid's recent defeat to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, Xabi Alonso was immediately sacked by the Los Blancos hierarchy. Alvaro Arbeloa, who was coaching the Madrid B team, will replace his former Spain and Liverpool teammate at the Santiago Bernabeu

Alvaro Arbeloa replaces Xabi Alonso
New Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa Photo: Opta
  • Real Madrid sack Xabi Alonso as head coach

  • Decision came after Los Blancos' 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona

  • Alonso's former Liverpool teammate Alvaro Arbeloa named as replacement

Real Madrid have announced Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach following Xabi Alonso's exit.

Los Blancos parted ways with Alonso following their 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Alonso took charge ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, and oversaw 34 games in seven months, though he came under increasing pressure due to results and reports of disagreements with players.

And following Alonso's dismissal, Madrid have turned to another former player in Arbeloa, who was head of their youth set-up.

Glance Into Alvaro Arbeloa's Youth Coaching Career

The 42-year-old joined Castilla in 2020 as head coach of the Under-14s and moved through the ranks before replacing Raul at the helm of Castilla in May last year.

As a player, Arbeloa came through Madrid's academy before making his first-team debut in October 2004, and though he left in 2005, he returned for a seven-year spell between 2009 and 2016.

He made 237 appearances in total across all competitions for the club, and also won the LaLiga title, two Copa del Rey titles, two Champions Leagues, the Club World Cup and the Super Cup.

Arbeloa, who played alongside Alonso at both Liverpool and Madrid, takes charge with Madrid second in LaLiga, four points behind Barcelona, with his first game coming against Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Published At:
