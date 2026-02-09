La Liga: Who Won Yesterday's Valencia Vs Real Madrid Match?

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 away win over Valencia at Mestalla
Alvaro Carreras’ solo effort and a stoppage-time goal from Kylian Mbappe clinched the victory
The win moves Los Blancos back to within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona
Alvaro Carreras and Kylian Mbappe found the net as Real Madrid moved back within a point of Clasico rivals Barcelona at the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 victory over Valencia.
Hansi Flick's team had pulled clear of Madrid following their triumph over Mallorca on Saturday, but Los Blancos ensured they hit back at Estadio de Mestalla 24 hours later.
Stole Dimitrievski was called into action twice in quick succession in the first half, keeping out Arda Guler's low effort before denying Mbappe's powerful strike from a tight angle.
It was an underwhelming opening period from Madrid, who again flattered to deceive as Valencia threatened at the other end, going close through Arnaut Danjuma and Pepelu.
However, Carreras broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a splendid individual effort, gliding past three Valencia defenders before drilling a fine finish in at the near post.
Valencia responded positively and nearly restored parity six minutes later when Lucas Beltran's lunging effort clipped the far post, but Mbappe sealed the win in the 91st minute.
After spurning an earlier chance from close range, Mbappe made swift amends in stoppage time, calmly slotting home from Brahim Diaz's centre to keep his team in the title race.
Data Debrief: Madrid keep pace despite growing concerns
Despite enduring a tumultuous season, Madrid have done well to keep pace with Barcelona at the league summit.
Los Blancos have now scored in 21 of their 23 league matches this season, with only Barcelona finding the net in more games (23) in LaLiga.
However, Madrid's total of 1.03 expected goals (xG) suggests that the familiar problem of quality chance creation continues to haunt them, though Mbappe and Carreras made the most of their opportunities when it mattered.
And with his goal, Mbappe is now currently enjoying the longest scoring streak in Europe's top five Leagues, having netted in his last six matches in LaLiga (seven goals), but it was a rare combination that sent Madrid on their way.
Indeed, a Madrid defender in Carreras scored after an assist by another defender (Dean Huijsen) in an away match in any competition since Dani Carvajal teed up Nacho in Seville back in April 2022.