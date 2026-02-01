Valencia vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Eye Top Spot In League

Real Madrid will lock horns with Valencia in matchday 23 of La Liga 2025-26 at the Mestella Stadium on February 6, 2026. X/Real Madrid

Valencia vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 23 of La Liga between Los Che and Los Blancos at the Mestalla stadium, Valencia city, Spain on February 6, 2026. Real Madrid are the 2nd spot in the points table just behind arch-rivals Barcelona, however, the match against Valencia won't be an easy walk for Alvaro Arbela's side. Although Los Blanco pip Roy Vallecano by 2-1 in their last match at Santiago Bernabeu, they were outplayed for much of the 2nd half of the game but Pathe Ciss's red card gave them the chance to comeback in the game. On the other hand, Valencia are fighting the relegation battle as they have won just five matches in this season and are just a point above the drop.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Feb 2026, 12:40:24 am IST Valencia vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Streaming Details! The La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India from 1:30 AM IST on February 9, 2026.