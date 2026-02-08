Valencia Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 23 Fixture

Real Madrid face Valencia in Matchday 23 of La Liga 2025-26 on February 8. Find out when and where to watch the VAL vs RMA fixture live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Valencia Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch
Valencia Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 23 Fixture | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Valencia host Real Madrid in La Liga on Feburary 8

  • Real Madrid are at the second spot in the La Liga points table

  • Valencia Vs Real Madric match will be available on FanCode

Valencia play host to Real Madrid in a pivotal La Liga clash at the Mestalla Stadium, with the visitors keen to keep the pressure on leaders FC Barcelona in the title race.

Los Blancos sit second in the standings, just one point behind Barca, and arrive on the back of a strong league run that has seen them win their last six matches, giving them real momentum as they travel to Valencia.

Real’s squad has been impressive in attack this season, scoring in each of their last 13 fixtures, though injuries to key players like Jude Bellingham could temper their firepower.

Valencia, currently hovering near the lower mid-table, have struggled for consistency this season and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, but they are traditionally tough at Mestalla and can pose problems for visiting sides.

Their unbeaten home run in La Liga is a confidence booster, and players like Hugo Duro have been key in leading the line for Los Che. With Real Madrid’s title ambitions and Valencia’s desire to climb the table, this match promises an intense battle across both boxes on Sunday night.

Related Content
Related Content

Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?

The Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, February 8, 2025, at Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST (February 9).

Where to watch the Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

The Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Stirling Departs, Adair Scores Quick 30 | IRE 56/1 (7)

  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 3: UTK Storm Into SF After Crushing JHKD, MP 87/5 In Chase After J&K Set 248

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: Sumit Nagal Leading Goes Down Against Jesper De Jong

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  2. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. How Little Is Enough? Chetan Solanki On Rethinking Growth In A Finite World

  5. Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Pakistan Accuses India Of Funding Militants Behind Islamabad Mosque Blast

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  5. Four Indian Students Injured In Knife Attack At Russian University Dormitory

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets