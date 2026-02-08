Valencia Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 23 Fixture

Valencia host Real Madrid in La Liga on Feburary 8
Real Madrid are at the second spot in the La Liga points table
Valencia Vs Real Madric match will be available on FanCode
Valencia play host to Real Madrid in a pivotal La Liga clash at the Mestalla Stadium, with the visitors keen to keep the pressure on leaders FC Barcelona in the title race.
Los Blancos sit second in the standings, just one point behind Barca, and arrive on the back of a strong league run that has seen them win their last six matches, giving them real momentum as they travel to Valencia.
Real’s squad has been impressive in attack this season, scoring in each of their last 13 fixtures, though injuries to key players like Jude Bellingham could temper their firepower.
Valencia, currently hovering near the lower mid-table, have struggled for consistency this season and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, but they are traditionally tough at Mestalla and can pose problems for visiting sides.
Their unbeaten home run in La Liga is a confidence booster, and players like Hugo Duro have been key in leading the line for Los Che. With Real Madrid’s title ambitions and Valencia’s desire to climb the table, this match promises an intense battle across both boxes on Sunday night.
Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, February 8, 2025, at Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST (February 9).
Where to watch the Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV and online?
The Valencia Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.