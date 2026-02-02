La Liga: Who Won Yesterday's Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Match?

Real Madrid beat nine-man Rayo Vallecano 2-1, why Kylian Mbappe scoring in the 100th minute
Mbappe converted a penalty for his 22nd league goal after Brahim Diaz was fouled
Vinicius Junior opened the scoring before Jorge de Frutos levelled
Rayo Vallecano finished with nine men following red cards for Pathe Ciss and Pep Chavarria
Kylian Mbappe scored a 100th-minute penalty to earn Real Madrid a dramatic 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano, who finished with nine men, in front of a frustrated Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
The France superstar kept his cool against Madrid's city rivals on an otherwise underwhelming outing after Brahim Diaz won a last-gasp spot-kick from Nobel Mendy.
Jorge de Frutos had cancelled out Vinicius Junior's fine opener in an ill-tempered fixture, which saw Pathe Ciss dismissed for the visitors with 10 minutes to go.
Pep Chavarria also saw red as his frustration boiled over late on, as Madrid moved within a point of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.
Jude Bellingham hobbled off early on for Madrid, but Vinicius put the hosts in front after 15 minutes when he twisted and turned into the area before bending a wonderful effort into the top-right corner.
The home discontent reached a fever pitch when De Frutos fired past Thibaut Courtois from Alvaro Garcia's knockback, before Vinicius had penalty shouts for a tumble up against Florian Lejeune waved away.
Vinicius wastefully diverted one over the top from a Guler free-kick, and he was grateful shortly after when Courtois superbly stood up to deny Andrei Ratiu one-on-one after the Vallecano full-back had superbly broken clear one-on-one.
Mbappe had his head in his hands when he rounded the onrushing Batalla, only to strike his effort from outside the area against the crossbar with the goal wide open.
Ciss left Vallecano with an uphill battle after an awful lunging challenge on Dani Ceballos, whose whipped cross then saw Eduardo Camavinga flick against the right post shortly after.
But Madrid were handed a golden opportunity right at the death when Mendy clumsily booted Brahim Diaz in the area, allowing Mbappe to clinically pick out the bottom-left corner, with Chavarria seeing red later when a push on Rodrygo earned a second yellow.
Data Debrief: Low-key Mbappe spot-on again
Mbappe now has a league-high 22 LaLiga goals this season, but it was not always his best outing, with the Frenchman missing one of Madrid's three big chances when he crashed the crossbar.
Still, he has successfully converted his last six penalties in LaLiga, last failing to score against Barcelona back in October, with the 11 spot-kicks awarded to Los Blancos also a league high.
Vallecano had an xG of 0.96 to Madrid's 2.14, but that latter figure was skewed by the penalty. De Frutos has seven LaLiga goals for the struggling visitors, his best return in a single campaign.