Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe’s Last-Gasp Penalty Leads Los Blancos To 2-1 Win

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappé’s 100th-minute penalty earned Real Madrid a dramatic 2-1 derby win over nine-man Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabéu, moving them within a point of Barcelona. Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring early after Jude Bellingham went off injured, but Rayo hit back after the break through Jorge de Frutos following an Álvaro García assist. Thibaut Courtois made a crucial save to deny Andrei Rațiu, Mbappé struck the bar, and after Pathe Ciss was sent off, Madrid finally grabbed the winner when Nobel Mendy fouled Brahim Díaz in stoppage time. Pep Chavarría also saw red late on as Rayo’s fight ended in frustration.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Feb 2026, 04:52:49 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Hi All! Greetings and welcome, one and all! We are building up to the start of the matchday 22 clash between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Watch this space.

1 Feb 2026, 05:08:50 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 6:30pm IST. The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

1 Feb 2026, 06:38:28 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Game On! Kick-off in Madrid and the tempo is high straight away. Vinícius Júnior is quickly involved, winning a free kick in the defensive half after a foul from Andrei Rațiu. Moments later, Real Madrid earn an early corner as Pep Chavarría is forced to concede under pressure, a sharp start from Los Blancos with the Bernabéu already buzzing.

1 Feb 2026, 07:01:59 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 15' GOALLLLLL | RMA 1-0 RAY GOAL for Real Madrid and it’s Vinícius Júnior who lights up the Bernabéu! The Brazilian finally ends his scoring drought, grabbing his first goal for Madrid since October in stunning style. He tears down the left flank, glides into the box, then twists and turns past a crowd of Rayo defenders like they aren’t even there. And the finish? Pure class, a delicate chip into the top-right corner that leaves the keeper stranded. After 15 minutes, Real Madrid are 1-0 up and Vinícius is back on the scoresheet in spectacular fashion.

1 Feb 2026, 07:08:09 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 27' RMA 1-0 RAY Vinícius is clearly in the mood tonight and he’s already hunting for another. He bursts down the left flank with pace, skipping past his marker, and for a moment it looks like he might create something special again. But Florian Lejeune stands firm inside the box, shutting the door just in time and bringing the move to an end. After 27 minutes, Los Blancos still lead 1-0.

1 Feb 2026, 07:10:37 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 36' RMA 1-0 RAY Rayo are starting to show some teeth in attack as Óscar García picks up a neat pass on the left, turns sharply, and lets fly from 20 yards with his left foot. But Thibaut Courtois is having none of it, perfectly positioned, he smothers the shot and keeps Los Blancos in front. After 36 minutes, it’s still 1-0 to Real Madrid.

1 Feb 2026, 07:31:01 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Half-Time RMA 1-0 RAY Los Blancos head into the break with a slim lead thanks to Vinícius Júnior’s brilliant solo strike in the 15th minute, his first goal for the club in three months. That goal keeps Madrid just a point behind Barcelona in the La Liga table, but it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. The Bernabéu crowd aren’t impressed with what they’ve seen so far, letting their frustration be heard with whistles as the players leave the pitch at half-time.

1 Feb 2026, 07:54:59 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 49' GOALLLLLLLL | RMA 1-1 RAY GOAL! Rayo Vallecano hit back early in the second half! What a response from the visitors, a slick team move sees Óscar García knock the ball down perfectly, and Sergio de Frutos is in the right place at the right time to tap it past Courtois from close range. The Bernabéu is stunned as Los Blancos shake their heads, punished for a moment of defensive lapse. Just four minutes into the second half, it’s all square at 1-1.

1 Feb 2026, 08:13:54 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 72' RMA 1-1 RAY The tension is rising as the referee starts cracking down. Valentin sees yellow for a reckless two-footed challenge on Vinícius, while earlier Dani Ceballos was already cautioned for a foul after Mbappé’s near-miss. At 72 minutes, it’s still all square: Los Blancos 1-1 Los Franjirrojos.

1 Feb 2026, 08:37:14 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 90+10' GOALLLLLLL | RMA 2-1 RAY GOAL! Kylian Mbappé delivers at the death for Los Blancos! Just when it looked like Madrid might be left frustrated, Mbappé steps up in stoppage time and keeps his cool under massive pressure. He goes against his usual approach, sending the penalty to the left and completely wrong-footing the goalkeeper before rolling it calmly into the bottom corner. He’d been quiet for large spells, but in the biggest moment of the night, the Frenchman produces the decisive strike. Deep into 90+10, Real Madrid are back in front, 2-1, and the Bernabéu erupts.