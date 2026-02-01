Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe’s Last-Gasp Penalty Leads Los Blancos To 2-1 Win

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Catch all the action from the Spanish football league match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Highlights, La Liga 2025-26
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappé’s 100th-minute penalty earned Real Madrid a dramatic 2-1 derby win over nine-man Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabéu, moving them within a point of Barcelona. Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring early after Jude Bellingham went off injured, but Rayo hit back after the break through Jorge de Frutos following an Álvaro García assist. Thibaut Courtois made a crucial save to deny Andrei Rațiu, Mbappé struck the bar, and after Pathe Ciss was sent off, Madrid finally grabbed the winner when Nobel Mendy fouled Brahim Díaz in stoppage time. Pep Chavarría also saw red late on as Rayo’s fight ended in frustration.
LIVE UPDATES

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, one and all! We are building up to the start of the matchday 22 clash between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Watch this space.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 6:30pm IST. The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Starting XIs

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Game On!

Kick-off in Madrid and the tempo is high straight away. Vinícius Júnior is quickly involved, winning a free kick in the defensive half after a foul from Andrei Rațiu. Moments later, Real Madrid earn an early corner as Pep Chavarría is forced to concede under pressure, a sharp start from Los Blancos with the Bernabéu already buzzing.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 15' GOALLLLLL | RMA 1-0 RAY

GOAL for Real Madrid and it’s Vinícius Júnior who lights up the Bernabéu! The Brazilian finally ends his scoring drought, grabbing his first goal for Madrid since October in stunning style.

He tears down the left flank, glides into the box, then twists and turns past a crowd of Rayo defenders like they aren’t even there. And the finish?

Pure class, a delicate chip into the top-right corner that leaves the keeper stranded. After 15 minutes, Real Madrid are 1-0 up and Vinícius is back on the scoresheet in spectacular fashion.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 27' RMA 1-0 RAY

Vinícius is clearly in the mood tonight and he’s already hunting for another. He bursts down the left flank with pace, skipping past his marker, and for a moment it looks like he might create something special again.

But Florian Lejeune stands firm inside the box, shutting the door just in time and bringing the move to an end. After 27 minutes, Los Blancos still lead 1-0.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 36' RMA 1-0 RAY

Rayo are starting to show some teeth in attack as Óscar García picks up a neat pass on the left, turns sharply, and lets fly from 20 yards with his left foot. But Thibaut Courtois is having none of it, perfectly positioned, he smothers the shot and keeps Los Blancos in front. After 36 minutes, it’s still 1-0 to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: Half-Time RMA 1-0 RAY

Los Blancos head into the break with a slim lead thanks to Vinícius Júnior’s brilliant solo strike in the 15th minute, his first goal for the club in three months. That goal keeps Madrid just a point behind Barcelona in the La Liga table, but it hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

The Bernabéu crowd aren’t impressed with what they’ve seen so far, letting their frustration be heard with whistles as the players leave the pitch at half-time.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 49' GOALLLLLLLL | RMA 1-1 RAY

GOAL! Rayo Vallecano hit back early in the second half!

What a response from the visitors, a slick team move sees Óscar García knock the ball down perfectly, and Sergio de Frutos is in the right place at the right time to tap it past Courtois from close range. The Bernabéu is stunned as Los Blancos shake their heads, punished for a moment of defensive lapse. Just four minutes into the second half, it’s all square at 1-1.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 72' RMA 1-1 RAY

The tension is rising as the referee starts cracking down. Valentin sees yellow for a reckless two-footed challenge on Vinícius, while earlier Dani Ceballos was already cautioned for a foul after Mbappé’s near-miss.

At 72 minutes, it’s still all square: Los Blancos 1-1 Los Franjirrojos.

Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score, La Liga: 90+10' GOALLLLLLL | RMA 2-1 RAY

GOAL! Kylian Mbappé delivers at the death for Los Blancos!

Just when it looked like Madrid might be left frustrated, Mbappé steps up in stoppage time and keeps his cool under massive pressure. He goes against his usual approach, sending the penalty to the left and completely wrong-footing the goalkeeper before rolling it calmly into the bottom corner.

He’d been quiet for large spells, but in the biggest moment of the night, the Frenchman produces the decisive strike. Deep into 90+10, Real Madrid are back in front, 2-1, and the Bernabéu erupts.

Full Time | Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap! We’ll be back with another live blog soon, see you then.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Three Lions Chasing Revised 168-Run Target

  2. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. Pakistan Vs Australia 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Shatters Virat Kohli Milestone With Gritty Half-Century

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – Pakistan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  3. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

  5. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Says Congress Twisted Epstein Files To Smear PM Modi

  2. Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  3. Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS Jodhpur After Health Worsens In Jail

  4. Ai Weiwei’s First India Solo Show In Delhi: An Exhibition About What Power Erases 

  5. I Have Quit Congress, Says Navjot Kaur, Slams Party's Punjab Unit Chief Warring

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  2. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  5. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus