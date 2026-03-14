Willie Mullins-Trained Gaelic Warriors Wins Gold Cup With Eight-Length Lead
In a performance that solidified his status as a National Hunt legend, Gaelic Warrior romped to victory in the 2026 Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 13, Friday. Ridden by jockey Paul Townend for trainer Willie Mullins, the 11-4 joint-favorite delivered a dominant eight-length win trumping favourites Jango Baie and marking Townend’s record-breaking fifth Gold Cup title. The victory capped a historic day for the Mullins-Townend-Ricci partnership, making owner Rich Ricci the first to win both the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup in the same season. In an unfortunate development, legendary horse Envoi Allen died after finishing the race at ninth position.
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