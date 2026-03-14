Willie Mullins-Trained Gaelic Warriors Wins Gold Cup With Eight-Length Lead

In a performance that solidified his status as a National Hunt legend, Gaelic Warrior romped to victory in the 2026 Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 13, Friday. Ridden by jockey Paul Townend for trainer Willie Mullins, the 11-4 joint-favorite delivered a dominant eight-length win trumping favourites Jango Baie and marking Townend’s record-breaking fifth Gold Cup title. The victory capped a historic day for the Mullins-Townend-Ricci partnership, making owner Rich Ricci the first to win both the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup in the same season. In an unfortunate development, legendary horse Envoi Allen died after finishing the race at ninth position.

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2026 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup race day four-Paul Townend jockey of Gaelic Warrior
Paul Townend jockey of Gaelic Warrior the winner of the Gold Cup race, kisses the trophy after the presentation on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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2026 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup race day four-Paul Townend jockey of Gaelic Warrior
Paul Townend jockey of Gaelic Warrior the winner of the Gold Cup race, celebrates as they enter the winners enclosure on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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2026 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup race day four-Gaelic Warrior
Paul Townend, left, jockey of Gaelic Warrior the winner of the Gold Cup race, celebrates with the trainer W P Mullins, right, in the winners enclosure on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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2026 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup race day four-
Paul Townend jockey of Gaelic Warrior the winner of the Gold Cup race, celebrates as he rides past the winning post on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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2026 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup race day four-
Paul Townend jockey of Gaelic Warrior the winner of the Gold Cup race, celebrates as he rides past the winning post on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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2026 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup race day four-
Paul Townend jockey of Gaelic Warrior the winner of the Gold Cup race, celebrates following the race on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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2026 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup race day four-
Paul Townend jockey of Gaelic Warrior the winner of the Gold Cup race, celebrates as he rides past the winning post on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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2026 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup race day four-
Paul Townend aboard Gaelic Warrior on their way to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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