IPL 2026: Three Fast Bowlers Who Could Replace Injured Harshit Rana In KKR

Summary of this article
Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to an injury, creating a gap in the pace attack
The franchise may look at experienced domestic pacers with IPL exposure as potential replacements
Several bowlers with strong T20 records and past IPL performances could fit the role
The upcoming IPL 2026 season has already suffered a major blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders after reports confirmed that fast bowler Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
Rana, who had become an important part of KKR’s bowling attack in recent seasons, sustained a knee injury during a warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The injury required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process, making it impossible for him to recover in time for the IPL campaign.
Rana’s absence leaves a significant gap in the squad. The 24-year-old pacer played a key role in KKR’s success in previous seasons and was widely regarded as one of the team’s emerging bowling stars.
With the franchise now searching for a suitable replacement, several Indian pacers with IPL experience could step in and fill the void. Among the potential candidates are Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, and Chetan Sakariya, all of whom have shown promising performances in the league in the past.
3 Players Who Can Replace Harshit Rana in IPL 2026
Akash Madhwal
Akash Madhwal has emerged as one of the most exciting uncapped fast bowlers in the IPL in recent years. The right-arm pacer made headlines during his time with Mumbai Indians, particularly in the 2023 season when he delivered one of the most memorable bowling performances in IPL playoffs history. However, the pacer couldn't find a single bid durng the IPL 2026 auction and went unsold.
Akash Madhwal’s standout moment came when he produced sensational figures of 5/5 in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, a spell that showcased his ability to thrive under pressure. Since then, he has built a reputation as a dependable death-over specialist.
Simarjeet Singh
Simarjeet Singh is another fast bowler who could realistically step into the role. The right-arm pacer has represented franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and is known for his ability to generate bounce and movement with the new ball.
While Simarjeet has not always been a regular starter, he has delivered crucial spells when given opportunities. The pacer went unsold during the auction but can play a huge role for KKR in the upcoming season.
Chetan Sakariya
Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya is another intriguing option. The Saurashtra bowler gained recognition during his IPL stint with Rajasthan Royals, where he impressed with his control and ability to swing the new ball. His left-arm angle adds variety to any bowling attack, something teams often look for in T20 cricket.
Sakariya has also represented franchises like Delhi Capitals and continued to develop as a dependable seam option in domestic cricket. Apart from that, Sakariya was a part of KKR in the 2025 season as a replacement of Umran Malik. However, just like the players mentioned above, Sakariya also went unsold during the auction.