KKR Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Kolkata?

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

This will be another close contest between two teams have struggled with bat and ball the entire campaign. KKR have been given 55% chance of winning tonight's match by Google, whereas DC have been handed 45% chance of winning. Kolkata have been good off late on their own turf and probably they would want to end their IPL 2026 campaign on a winning note in front of their own fans.