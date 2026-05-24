KKR Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Kolkata?

KKR take on DC in tonight's final league game of IPL 2026
Kolkata must beat Delhi by a huge margin if they are to book a spot in the playoffs
DC's hopes have been ended by PBKS last night
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 sees its final league game today as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entertain Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. KKR's hopes are marginally alive despite PBKS' victory and are dependent on the result from Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match.
If RR win, KKR will be out of the competition. Even if RR lose, the only way to keep KKR's hopes alive will be to beat the DC by a huge margin, which will take their tally to 15 points.
DC's playoff hopes have ended after PBKS' victory over LSG. Even Delhi Capitals get a victory in tonight's match, their points tally won't match that of Punjab Kings (15 points).
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head
Matches played: 36
KKR won: 20
DC won: 15
No result: 1
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
This will be another close contest between two teams have struggled with bat and ball the entire campaign. KKR have been given 55% chance of winning tonight's match by Google, whereas DC have been handed 45% chance of winning. Kolkata have been good off late on their own turf and probably they would want to end their IPL 2026 campaign on a winning note in front of their own fans.
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders
Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey
Impact Player: Finn Allen
Delhi Capitals
KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma