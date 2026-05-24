KKR Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Kolkata?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check match prediction and probable playing 11s for Indian premier league 2026 match 70 on Sunday, 24 May at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Summary of this article

  • KKR take on DC in tonight's final league game of IPL 2026

  • Kolkata must beat Delhi by a huge margin if they are to book a spot in the playoffs

  • DC's hopes have been ended by PBKS last night

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 sees its final league game today as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entertain Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. KKR's hopes are marginally alive despite PBKS' victory and are dependent on the result from Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match.

If RR win, KKR will be out of the competition. Even if RR lose, the only way to keep KKR's hopes alive will be to beat the DC by a huge margin, which will take their tally to 15 points.

DC's playoff hopes have ended after PBKS' victory over LSG. Even Delhi Capitals get a victory in tonight's match, their points tally won't match that of Punjab Kings (15 points).

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head

  • Matches played: 36

  • KKR won: 20

  • DC won: 15

  • No result: 1

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

This will be another close contest between two teams have struggled with bat and ball the entire campaign. KKR have been given 55% chance of winning tonight's match by Google, whereas DC have been handed 45% chance of winning. Kolkata have been good off late on their own turf and probably they would want to end their IPL 2026 campaign on a winning note in front of their own fans.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey plays a shot during the IPL match. - | Photo: AP Photo/Bikas Das
(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Kolkata Knight Riders will be slightly ahead of Delhi Capitals in match 51 of IPL 2026. - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey 
 
Impact Player: Finn Allen 

Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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