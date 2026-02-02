Real Madrid Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga: Last-Gasp Mbappe Penalty Seals 2-1 Win Against 9-Man Visitors – In Pics
In an eventful Spanish La Liga 2025-26 fixture at Santiago Bernabeu, hosts Real Madrid sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (February 1, 2026). Amid jeers from Los Blancos fans, Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a 15th-minute goal, five minutes after Jude Bellingham was replaced due to an injury. Coming off a 2-4 defeat at Benfica, they needed a stoppage-time penalty conversion from an otherwise lacklustre Kylian Mbappe to pocket all three points. For the visitors, Jorge de Frutos scored the lone goal in the 49th minute, then lost both Pathe Cisse and Pep Chavarria to send-offs towards the closing stages of the match. The result helped Madrid back within a point of league leader Barcelona (55), while Vallecano are just above the relegation zone with 22, one more than 18th-placed Mallorca. Next, Alvaro Arbeloa's men will play Valencia in an away fixture, and Vallecano host Real Oviedo.
