Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR: PCB To Take Legal Action Against Zimbabwean For Breaching PSL Contract - Report

Pakistan Cricket Board's legal department has reportedly been instructed to file a case against Blessing Muzarabani, who has replaced Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Published at:
Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR PCB To Take Legal Action For Breaching PSL Contract Report
Blessing Muzarabani has inked a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026. Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Blessing Muzarabani withdrew from his Pakistan Super League deal with Islamabad United

  • Zimbabwe seamer signed contract with Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly set to take action against pacer

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to take legal action against Zimbabwe seamer Blessing Muzarabani for signing a contract with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, while withdrawing from his Pakistan Super League (PSL) deal with Islamabad United.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
KKR Sign Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani As Replacement Of Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026

BY Outlook Sports Desk

PCB's legal department has been instructed to file a case against the Zimbabwean, a PTI report quoted a source in the board as saying on Saturday (March 14, 2026). Muzarabani has now inked a contract with the Knight Riders, replacing Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was released by the team as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) directions.

“Since the IPL and PSL are now clashing after being held in the same window since last year we want to give a clear message to players that once they commit to playing in the PSL they can’t just go and breach their contract and sign a new one with any franchise in the IPL,” the source added.

Islamabad United had earlier brought in Muzarabani as a replacement for West Indian fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

In 2025, South Africa’s Corbin Bosch had an initial deal with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL but later he joined Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement. Bosch was banned from the PSL for one season and later he apologised to the PCB, which sought legal action against him and damages.

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Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
KKR Sign Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani As Replacement Of Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
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Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis and Australia’s Mitchell Owen had also played some games in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi and after the PSL was suspended for a few days due to the conflict between Pakistan and India in May 2205, they joined the IPL.

(With PTI inputs)

Q

When is IPL 2026?

A

IPL 2026 will commence from March 28.

Q

Who is Blessing Muzarabani replacing in KKR squad?

A

Blessing Muzarabani is replacing Mustafizur Rahman in KKR.

Q

Why was Mustafizur Rahman released by KKR?

A

Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR due to a direct instruction from BCCI amid geopolitical tensions with Pakistan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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