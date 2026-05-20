KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Face Crucial Mumbai Challenge In Playoff Race

KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians in their quest to secure a place in the playoffs at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20

V
Vikas Patwal
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KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders will host MI at Eden Gardens in match 65 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday, May 20 IPL
KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 65 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. Knight Riders' campaign are hanging on a thread, and they have no other option to win their remaining two matches and then wait for other results to fall in their favor. A defeat is not an option for them as it'll officially end their IPL campaign. KKR had a disastrous start in the season with a winless first six matches, but they made a stellar comeback in the tournament by winning five of their last six matches. On the other hand, MI have already been eliminated from the tournament and would want to salvage their pride by winning their remaining two matches.
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KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Rider Vs Mumbai Indians

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: May 20, 7:30 pm IST

Standings: KKR (8th), MI (9th)

KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of KKR vs MI match of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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