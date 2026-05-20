KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Face Crucial Mumbai Challenge In Playoff Race

Kolkata Knight Riders will host MI at Eden Gardens in match 65 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday, May 20 IPL

KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 65 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. Knight Riders' campaign are hanging on a thread, and they have no other option to win their remaining two matches and then wait for other results to fall in their favor. A defeat is not an option for them as it'll officially end their IPL campaign. KKR had a disastrous start in the season with a winless first six matches, but they made a stellar comeback in the tournament by winning five of their last six matches. On the other hand, MI have already been eliminated from the tournament and would want to salvage their pride by winning their remaining two matches.

LIVE UPDATES

20 May 2026, 05:45:04 pm IST KKR Vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match: Kolkata Knight Rider Vs Mumbai Indians Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Date & Time: May 20, 7:30 pm IST Standings: KKR (8th), MI (9th)