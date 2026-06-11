India A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 2: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs For ODI Tri-Nation Series Clash

India A face Afghanistan A in the 2nd match of the ODI Tri-Nation Series
Afghanistan A won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check playing XIs for both teams below
Afghanistan A have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India A in Match 2 of the ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
The Tilak Varma-led side will be aiming to build on the momentum from their thrilling eight-run victory over Sri Lanka A, a game in which Ruturaj Gaikwad's century and a disciplined bowling effort proved decisive.
Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is once again in the spotlight after a modest outing in the opener and will be eager to make a bigger impact. Afghanistan A, playing their first match of the tournament, will look to exploit the fresh conditions and put India A under pressure early.
With India A asked to set a target, another competitive contest is expected in Dambulla.
India A Vs Afghanistan A 1st ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Toss Update
Afghanistan A have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India A Vs Afghanistan A 1st ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Playing XIs
India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi