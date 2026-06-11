India A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 2: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs For ODI Tri-Nation Series Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Afghanistan A won the toss and chose to bowl first against India A in the Tri-Nation Series match 2 in Dambulla on June 11, Thursday

India A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 2: IND Batting First
India A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 2: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs For ODI Tri-Nation Series Clash Photo: X/BCCI

  • India A face Afghanistan A in the 2nd match of the ODI Tri-Nation Series

  • Afghanistan A won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check playing XIs for both teams below

Afghanistan A have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India A in Match 2 of the ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The Tilak Varma-led side will be aiming to build on the momentum from their thrilling eight-run victory over Sri Lanka A, a game in which Ruturaj Gaikwad's century and a disciplined bowling effort proved decisive.

Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is once again in the spotlight after a modest outing in the opener and will be eager to make a bigger impact. Afghanistan A, playing their first match of the tournament, will look to exploit the fresh conditions and put India A under pressure early.

With India A asked to set a target, another competitive contest is expected in Dambulla.

Also Check: India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score

India A Vs Afghanistan A 1st ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Toss Update

Afghanistan A have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India A Vs Afghanistan A 1st ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Playing XIs

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi

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India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Ruturaj Gaikwad Silences Critics With Stunning Century In Tri Series Clash - X/BCCI
Ayush Badoni and India A celebrate a fall of wicket. - Sony Liv
India A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, 1st ODI: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs From The Tri-Nation Series Clash - X/Asian Cricket Council
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

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