Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: No Discomfort For The Portuguese Until After His Injury In Rd 1

Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second-round clash between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Portugal's Nuno Borges at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

Welcome to our live coverage from Centre Court at the Wimbledon Championships 2026, where a thrilling Gentlemen's Singles second-round clash awaits between world number one Jannik Sinner and Portugal's world number 48 Nuno Borges. The Italian enters this match leading their head-to-head 1-0 following a straight-sets victory at the Sofia Open 2022, but this marks their very first encounter on grass or on the Grand Slam stage. Sinner is looking to build on his dominant 34-12 career grass-court record and move past his recent French Open disappointment, though the 24-year-old Monte Carlo resident faces an opponent who will be extra motivated to exploit the defending champion's lingering foot injury. Both men had vastly different paths to this round. Sinner survived a gruelling five-set, four-hour first-round scare against unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, where the Italian hit 31 aces and 72 winners but literally bled through his all-white sneaker due to a foot injury. On the contrary, the 29-year-old Borges cruised through his opener in straight sets against American qualifier Tristan Boyer. With the winner set to face either Ignacio Buse of Peru or American Jenson Brooksby in the third round, all eyes are on whether Borges can channel his past giant-killing form, like his Swedish Open 2024 final win over Rafael Nadal, or if the top seed will ease into the next round. Follow Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 06:28:43 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Borges holds to love Good news for the fans of Jack Sinner as he is been showing no sign of discomfort until now after his fall and blooded tail now in Round 1 of the mens singles. Borges is dragging him back and forth across the net so the bad news is that Borges is still leading with a backhand volley and holds to love. Sinner 2-3 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 06:20:05 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Jannik Sinner leads his professional head-to-head series against Nuno Borges 1-0 . Past Matches: Sofia Open (September 2022): Sinner won on an indoor hard court in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 .

1 Jul 2026, 06:03:22 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.