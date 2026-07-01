Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Defending Champion Faces Rising Teen Star In Round Two

Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second-round clash between the Czech and the Italian on the Centre Court at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

Mirra Andreeva of Russia plays a backhand against Magda Linette of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026.

Mirra Andreeva of Russia plays a backhand against Magda Linette of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska

Welcome to our live coverage from Centre Court at the Wimbledon Championships 2026, where defending champion Barbora Krejčíková takes on rising Czech teenager Mirra Andreeva in a blockbuster Ladies' Singles second-round clash. Krejčíková enters the contest looking to defend the Wimbledon crown she won last year, while Andreeva continues her rapid rise as one of the brightest young talents in women's tennis. Although the experienced Czech has the edge in Grand Slam pedigree, Andreeva's fearless baseline game and composure beyond her years make this one of the most anticipated second-round matches of the tournament. Both players arrive in confident form after convincing first-round victories. Krejčíková looked sharp in her opening match, displaying the all-court variety that has made her one of the most dangerous players on grass, while 18-year-old Andreeva comfortably negotiated her opener to extend her impressive run at major tournaments. With a place in the third round at stake, experience meets youthful exuberance in what promises to be a fascinating battle between two of the game's finest tacticians. Follow Barbora Krejčíková vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and key moments from this Wimbledon 2026 showdown.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 07:50:31 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Slight Delay! The match is reportedly set to start from 8:15 p.m. (IST).

1 Jul 2026, 06:54:41 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Their four career matchups showcase a very tight rivalry : 2024 Ningbo (Quarter-final): Andreeva won via retirement (7-6, 3-2 ret.) .

2024 Australian Open (Round of 16): Krejcikova won in three sets (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) .

2023 China Open (Round of 64): Andreeva won in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

2023 Wimbledon (Round of 28): Andreeva won via retirement (6-3, 4-0 ret.) .

1 Jul 2026, 06:53:40 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.