Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the highlights and play-by-play updates of the round one clash between Wawrinka and Matteo at the AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Centre in London, England on Tuesday, June 30

Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: The Italian Outlasts The Swiss In 4 Epic Tie-Break Sets

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini outlasted 41-year-old Stan Wawrinka in one of the most dramatic matches of the opening round, prevailing 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (16-18), 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-5) after an incredible four hours and 20 minutes on Court. The contest featured four tie-breaks, breathtaking shot-making and relentless drama, with Wawrinka refusing to back down in what is expected to be his final Wimbledon appearance. Although the Swiss veteran pushed Berrettini to the absolute limit, the Italian held his nerve in the decisive moments to seal a memorable victory and book his place in the second round. After the match, Berrettini warmly embraced Wawrinka at the net before inviting the Centre Court crowd to give the three-time Grand Slam champion a standing ovation.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 10:22:05 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome Hello tennis fans! We're back with another live coverage of round one match of Wimbledon 2026 between Stan Wawrinka and Matteo Berrettini. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

30 Jun 2026, 10:30:09 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka Starts Final Wimbledon Campaign Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka is appearing in his final Wimbledon before his planned retirement later this year. The 41-year-old Swiss player is up against Italian Matteo Berrettini on Court One. Berrettini is a former Wimbledon runner-up and was looking like he had rediscovered some excellent form at the recent French Open, when injury once again halted his progress.

30 Jun 2026, 10:56:12 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka Leads! Stan leads Berrettini 6-5 and has a point on serve for the first set.

30 Jun 2026, 10:56:57 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Berrettini Fights Back! Nope, Berrettini fights to the net via forehand, then covers it well to stick away a volley. We’re back level at 6-6, and this is quite a level Wawrinkz is hitting at 41.

30 Jun 2026, 11:03:32 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and first set - Wawrinka Stan Wawrinka, playing in his final Wimbledon, has taken the first set against 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini. Wawrinka saved three break points in the third game as the set went with serve. The 41-year-old failed to convert his first three set points in the tie-break but when Berrettini double-faulted to give up 8-7, Wawrinka made no mistake with a big first serve that the Italian couldn't return into court. Wawrinka 7-6 (9-7) 0-0 Berrettini

30 Jun 2026, 11:29:13 pm IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wawrinka and Berrettini in tight second set Stan Wawrinka and Matteo Berrettini look destined for another tie-break on court one. They're tied at 4-4 in the second set and neither player has offered up a break point.

1 Jul 2026, 12:39:32 am IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Berrettini wins marathon tie-break 18-16 to level match An absolutely remarkable second-set tie-break has finally come to an end on Court One, with Matteo Berrettini winning it 18-16 to level his first-round match against 41-year-old Stan Wawrinka. No breaks of serve in the match so far and the tie-breaks have both gone the distance and then some. Might be a long night on Court One... and the roof is now closing, so the rest of the match will be played indoors. Wawrinka 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (16-18) 0-0 Berrettini

1 Jul 2026, 02:15:03 am IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Battle of the tie-breaks The 41-year-old Stan Wawrinka and former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini are fast approaching the four-hour mark in their first-round meeting - and there’s every chance it could go on a fair while longer still. All three completed sets have gone to a tie-break, including a whopping 34-pointer won by Berrettini to take the second. There is some magnificent grass-court tennis being played here and, as the scoreline suggests, very little to separate the two. It could be a late one... Wawrinka 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (16-18) 6-7 (7-9) 3-3 Berrettini

1 Jul 2026, 02:31:16 am IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Tie-break Reaction to come from events on Centre Court, but over on Court One... Stan Wawrinka gets a mini-break in the fourth-set tie-break but then Matteo Berrettini hammers a forehand winner that brings it back level at 3-3. Wawrinka 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (16-18) 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (3-3) Berrettini

1 Jul 2026, 02:35:25 am IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match points Berrettini Who knows if that's the last we'll see of Serena Williams in singles competition at Wimbledon. The All England Club might be about to say farewell to Stan Wawrinka, who is facing three match points against Matteo Berrettini.

1 Jul 2026, 02:36:14 am IST Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game, set and match - Berrettini Matteo Berrettini, the former Wimbledon finalist, is through to round two at the expense of 41-year-old Stan Wawrinka, whose final Wimbledon campaign is over. They were on court for four hours and 20 minutes. Wawrinka won the other three Grand Slams singles titles but he was never quite able to produce his very best at SW19, with two quarter-finals his best ever runs. Berrettini gives Wawrinka a hug at the net and then asks the crowd to give his Swiss opponent a huge ovation. Wawrinka 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (16-18) 6-7 (7-9) 6-6 (5-7) Berrettini

1 Jul 2026, 02:49:36 am IST 'I couldn't have dreamed of a better goodbye' Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, speaking on Court One after playing his final Wimbledon match: "I don't want to retire, but I know it is time for me to stop playing. One of the reasons I've kept playing for such a long time is to enjoy the moments like tonight. There were so many emotions. "I'm so grateful to have this opportunity, to receive the wildcard, to have the chance to play one last time at Wimbledon. It is such a special tournament. As a kid, you always dream about maybe being here one day and I had the chance to play here so many times. That kind of support also meant so much to me, so thank you so much for all of these years." On his 19th time playing in the main draw: "Yes, it wasn't my first time playing here. I pushed it to my own limit tonight. It was a great fight against Matteo [Berrettini], who is a good friend, a great guy. He deserved to win, so congratulations to him. "It is never easy to say goodbye to something you love so much. I've always been passionate about the game. I'm really grateful for having the chance to play one last time here, I couldn't have dreamed of a better goodbye so thank you so much for the support."

1 Jul 2026, 02:52:26 am IST What happened on Day 02? Serena Williams returned to singles action for the first time in nearly four years but lost in three sets to Maya Joint.

Women's defending champion Iga Swiatek produced an inconsistent performance as she beat Taylor Townsend 6-1 2-6 6-3.

Men's second seed Alexander Zverev overcame Alexander Blockx in four sets.

After 10 British defeats on Monday, there was finally some home success in the singles, with Katie Swan, Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski and Jacob Fearnley reaching round two - the latter coming from two sets down to beat American Alex Michelsen.

However, British number two Katie Boulter lost to Italian teenager Tyra Caterina Grant, with Harry Wendelken, Jack Pinnington Jones, Billy Harris, and Toby Samuel also bowing out.

Men's fourth seed and 2025 quarter-finalist Ben Shelton suffered a surprise defeat to Otto Virtanen but fellow top-10 seeds Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz, wearing a Roger Federer-esque blazer, came through in straight sets.

Stan Wawrinka lost a tight four-set encounter with Matteo Berrettini in his final Wimbledon.

Women's second seed Elena Rybakina beat Lois Boisson in three sets, with Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, and Jasmine Paolini also advancing, but eighth seed Elina Svitolina is out