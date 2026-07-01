Heartbreak At SW19: Wawrinka Falls To Berrettini In Epic Final Wimbledon Match

Matteo Berrettini Vs Stan Wawrinka Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: In a breathtaking first-round epic on Court One, Matteo Berrettini defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-7(7), 7-6(16), 7-6(7), 7-6(5) in 4 hours and 20 minutes. Showcasing elite grass-court tennis, both barely yielded their serves, resulting in just two breaks of serve across the entire match. The most extraordinary moment of the match occurred in the second-set tiebreak, a monumental 34-pointer in which the Italian saved six set points to win 18-16. This emotional battle marked the final Wimbledon appearance for the 41-year-old Wawrinka. Berrettini and Wawrinka shared a hug at the net as the former World No. 3 fought back tears. The Swiss legend received a standing ovation from the crowd as he bid farewell to the tournament before his planned retirement at the end of the season. Next, Berrettini faces Arthur Fils, who beat Raphael Collignon 7-6, 6-1, 6-3. See the best photos from the Berrettini vs Wawrinka tennis match here:

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Matteo Berrettini Vs Stan Wawrinka Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Matteo Berrettini of Italy, right, and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland shake hands after their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Vs Stan Wawrinka Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates after defeating Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Stan Wawrinka Wimbledon 2026
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland leaves the court in tears after losing to Matteo Berrettini of Italy in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Stan Wawrinka Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland looks dejected after losing to Matteo Berrettini of Italy in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Matteo Berrettini of Italy returns the ball to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Stan Wawrinka Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns the ball to Matteo Berrettini of Italy in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Matteo Berrettini of Italy returns the ball to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Vs Stan Wawrinka Wimbledon
General view during the first round men's singles match between Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, left, and Matteo Berrettini of Italy, right, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Vs Stan Wawrinka tennis highlights
Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a volley against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon
Matteo Berrettini of Italy returns the ball to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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