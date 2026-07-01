Suited For Success, A La Federer: Fritz Backs Up Bold Outfit With Imperious Wimbledon Win

Taylor Fritz of the United States, left, and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia shake hands at the net at the end of their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

1/9 Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates winning against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





2/9 Dusan Lajovic of Serbia waves as she leaves the court after losing to Taylor Fritz of the United States in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





3/9 Taylor Fritz of the United States serves against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





4/9 Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





5/9 Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





6/9 Dusan Lajovic of Serbia celebrates a point against Taylor Fritz of the United States in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





7/9 Dusan Lajovic of Serbia returns the ball to Taylor Fritz of the United States in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





8/9 Taylor Fritz of the United States plays a forehand against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





9/9 Taylor Fritz of the United States walks into court 1 to play against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





