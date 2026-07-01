Suited For Success, A La Federer: Fritz Backs Up Bold Outfit With Imperious Wimbledon Win

Taylor Fritz Vs Dusan Lajovic Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Fritz delivered a flawless performance to cruise past lucky loser Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Court One. The sixth seed, a semi-finalist last year, had spent days preparing for British number one Jack Draper, who withdrew suddenly due to an arm injury. The American had to pivot his strategy to face Lajovic, but the biggest talking point was his grand entrance. He stepped out sporting a custom-made, all-white suit à la Roger Federer in 2007. Fritz later admitted that his bold outfit choice added massive pressure, noting that a first-round exit dressed like that would have made him look foolish. But he backed up his attire with an imperious display, firing 14 aces to dispatch the Serbian in just over 90 minutes. Next, Fritz will be in an all-American 2nd-round clash with Patrick Kypson, who defeated qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. See the best photos from the Fritz vs Lajovic tennis match here:

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Taylor Fritz Vs Dusan Lajovic Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Taylor Fritz of the United States, left, and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia shake hands at the net at the end of their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Taylor Fritz Vs Dusan Lajovic Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates winning against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Taylor Fritz Vs Dusan Lajovic Wimbledon 2026
Dusan Lajovic of Serbia waves as she leaves the court after losing to Taylor Fritz of the United States in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Taylor Fritz Vs Dusan Lajovic Wimbledon
Taylor Fritz of the United States serves against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Taylor Fritz Vs Dusan Lajovic Wimbledon tennis 2026
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Dusan Lajovic Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Dusan Lajovic of Serbia celebrates a point against Taylor Fritz of the United States in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Dusan Lajovic Wimbledon 2026
Dusan Lajovic of Serbia returns the ball to Taylor Fritz of the United States in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Taylor Fritz Wimbledon tennis highlights
Taylor Fritz of the United States plays a forehand against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2026
Taylor Fritz of the United States walks into court 1 to play against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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