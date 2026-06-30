Outlook Explains | What Is Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Law And Why Has It Become So Controversial?

On Monday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj summoned Sikh MLAs, including ministers from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and asked the government to put the implementation of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 on hold until suitable changes are made. While the state argues that the law is meant to curb repeated incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh religious bodies say several of its provisions amount to state interference in religious affairs, triggering a fresh confrontation between the Punjab government and the Sikh religious establishment.