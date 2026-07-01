Outlook Explains | The 11 Problems Akal Takht Found In Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Law

On June 29, 87 Sikh MLAs from every political party in the state, ruling AAP legislators, Congress members, Akali Dal members were summoned by Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was absent; he had not been summoned, but the Akal Takht had earlier declared him 'anti-Guru' and 'Panth-virodhi' in a separate controversy. At the end of nearly two hours of deliberations, all 87 legislators raised their hands to acknowledge that a mistake had been made.