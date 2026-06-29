ICC Unveils Historic Cricket Qualification Pathway For The LA28 Olympics: India's Qualification Is Official

Shubham Banthia 29 June 2026 8:31 pm Published at: 29 June 2026 8:26 pm Updated on:

The ICC and IOC have confirmed the qualification system for cricket's return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, with India officially sealing its place in the women's T20 event and a new global qualifier set to determine the remaining spots.

Shubham Banthia 29 June 2026 8:31 pm Published at: 29 June 2026 8:26 pm Updated on:

Cricket will be back in the LA28 Olympics in the T20 Format Photo: File