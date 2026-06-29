ICC Unveils Historic Cricket Qualification Pathway For The LA28 Olympics: India's Qualification Is Official

India joins Australia, Great Britain and South Africa as the first confirmed teams in the Women's format.
ICC and IOC have come up with ICC Olympics Qualifier to decide the sixth participating nation.
Cricket will return in the LA28 Olympics in T20 Format with six participating teams in Men's and Women's competitions.
Cricket's return at the 2028 Olympics has taken a major step forward after the International Cricket Council (ICC) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially announced the qualification pathway for the games to be held in Los Angeles.
The major boost for Indian fans is that the Indian Women's Cricket team have already secured qualification through their performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
India joins Australia, Great Britain and South Africa as the first four women's teams confirmed for cricket's Olympic return.
How Will Teams Qualify?
Only six teams would be competing in both men's and women's T20 tournaments at the LA28 Olympics.
Five places in each will be decided through combination of ICC tournaments, ICC T20 Rankings and existing qualification structure.
For the sixth spot, the teams will have to participate in the ICC Olympics Qualifier to be held in 2027.
Every Major Cricket Region Guaranteed Representation
To ensure global participation, the model guarantees one team from Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe.
The other teams will get qualification through their performances and rankings to make the race competitive across all the continents.
ICC President Hails The Historic Moment
He said the qualification pathway provides ICC members with a clear route to the Olympics and added that cricket's inclusion at LA28 would inspire players and fans worldwide while helping the sport reach new audiences.
A New Era For Indian Cricket
For India, Olympic qualification is another milestone in an already memorable period for women's cricket.
With a place at LA28 now secured, the focus shifts towards preparing for cricket's first Olympic appearance in more than a century, while the men's qualification race is expected to intensify over the next two years.