Gojek Founder Nadiem Makarim Sentenced for Corruption in Indonesia

Nadiem Makarim sentenced to 10 years for corrupt Chromebook procurement
Ordered to pay $45M restitution; faces 15 years total if unpaid
Court cited conflict of interest over Google-linked school laptop specs
Critics call verdict a political attack; supporters rallied outside court
Nadiem Makarim, the co-founder of Southeast Asian super-app Gojek and Indonesia's former education minister, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption over a controversial laptop procurement deal on Tuesday.
The 41-year-old was also ordered to pay restitution of 809 billion rupiah ($45 million), the amount he was accused of enriching himself with; or serve an additional five years in jail. He faces a further one billion rupiah fine, with an additional 190 days in prison if unpaid. Nadiem, who pleaded not guilty, has said he is unable to pay the restitution and has therefore effectively been sentenced to 15 years.
The case centred on the education ministry's procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools from 2021 to 2022, during Nadiem's tenure as minister under former president Joko Widodo. Prosecutors alleged that the Chromebooks were unsuitable for remote areas of Indonesia where internet connectivity is difficult, and that the ministry went ahead with the purchase after Nadiem met with Google representatives in 2020.
Prosecutors alleged that Nadiem favoured Google, a Gojek investor by creating tender specifications that only fit the Chrome system to "make Google the sole controller of the education ecosystem in Indonesia." They accused him of causing $125 million in state losses and benefiting from 809 billion rupiah worth of transactions involving Gojek's holding company, the BBC reported.
Verdict and Reaction
A panel of judges ruled that it was not proven Nadiem had unlawfully enriched himself, but found he had abused his authority and was guilty of corruption. They said there was a conflict of interest and that the procurement was designed to serve his corporate interests and relationships with tech giants.
Nadiem, who left Gojek in 2019 to join the government and served as education minister until 2024, denied that Google's investments in Gojek were connected to the procurement. He argued that the ministry's choice to purchase Chromebooks resulted in reduced costs and that the 809 billion rupiah had always remained within company accounts.
When the judge delivered the verdict, Nadiem appeared visibly emotional and began crying. He told reporters he would file an appeal. "I do not know what words I can use to explain how I feel today," he said. "My only hope is in the Indonesian people, in those who still believe that truth still exists in this country."
Political and Social Backlash
Critics of the Indonesian authorities said the case against Nadiem was based on little evidence and that he is the victim of a government campaign targeting political opponents, the BBC reported. Lawyer and activist Todung Mulya Lubis told BBC News: "The eradication of corruption is being used to attack those who are not liked, or those who are critical of people in power."
Observers warned that a guilty verdict could risk disillusioning young Indonesians who want to pursue a career in government. "There's a feeling of fear," said artist and political activist Andovi da Lopez. "I can't speak for everybody, but in my circle, there's this fear and people just say, 'just don't work with the government, just don't.' And that fear is real."
Other observers drew parallels between Nadiem's case and two other political allies of former President Joko Widodo – ex-trade minister Tom Lembong and party official Hasto Kristiyanto – who were convicted of corruption but later pardoned by current President Prabowo Subianto.
Supporters Rally
Dozens of supporters, including Gojek drivers, turned up at the Jakarta courthouse before the trial, carrying white banners with the words "We are with Nadiem" and "Free Nadiem,". During the hearing, supporters sat in a nearby room where proceedings were streamed live, and booed loudly when the judge delivered the verdict.
Gojek is a popular app in Southeast Asia with more than 170 million users for transport and digital payments. Nadiem has gained a large following as the co-founder of one of Indonesia's most successful tech companies.