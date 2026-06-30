Gojek Founder Nadiem Makarim Sentenced for Corruption in Indonesia

The 41-year-old was also ordered to pay restitution of 809 billion rupiah ($45 million), the amount he was accused of enriching himself with; or serve an additional five years in jail. He faces a further one billion rupiah fine, with an additional 190 days in prison if unpaid. Nadiem, who pleaded not guilty, has said he is unable to pay the restitution and has therefore effectively been sentenced to 15 years.