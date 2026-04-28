14 Dead, Dozens Injured After Train Crash Near Jakarta: What Happened

Summary of this article
Emergency responders concluded a nearly 12-hour rescue operation near Bekasi Timur station on Tuesday morning.
Rescue Agency teams worked through the night, using heavy machinery to pry open mangled steel carriages after a long-distance express train slammed into a stationary commuter train.
While all 240 passengers on the express train were evacuated safely, the commuter rail became a tomb for 14 people.
The steel silence of Tuesday morning near Bekasi Timur was broken only by the rhythmic screech of metal as rescuers finally pulled back the last of the wreckage. For twelve agonizing hours, the area east of Jakarta had been transformed into a landscape of twisted iron and flickering emergency lights. The collision on Monday night didn't just derail two trains; it derailed the lives of hundreds of commuters who, just moments before the impact, were simply checking their phones or daydreaming about getting home.
Among those survivors was Sausan Sarifah, 29, who spoke from her hospital bed at RSUD Bekasi. Her story is a chilling reminder of how quickly a routine commute can turn into a struggle for survival. She recounted the "split second" when the mundane sounds of a station announcement were swallowed by the roar of a locomotive. In the darkness that followed, Sausan found herself at the top of a "human pile-up," a haunting image of the chaos that ensued inside the women-only carriage of the commuter train. "I thought I was going to die," she whispered, her words echoing the trauma of those who felt the air being crushed out of them in the mangled cars.
The tragedy reportedly began at a level crossing when a taxi clipped the stationary commuter train, leaving it stranded like a sitting duck on the tracks. Moments later, a long-distance express train—unable to stop in time—slammed into the rear. While all 240 passengers on the express train were evacuated safely, the commuter rail became a tomb for 14 people. For the families waiting outside the hospital’s triage centre, like Eva Chairista who rushed to find her sister-in-law, Fira, the wait was a frantic exercise in patience and prayer as doctors prioritized those in the most critical condition.
In the wake of the devastation, President Prabowo Subianto visited the injured, offering more than just condolences. His presence signalled a pivot toward accountability in a nation where transport accidents are a grimly frequent occurrence. Recognizing that many railway crossings remain unguarded, the President has ordered an immediate investigation and the construction of flyovers to replace these "death traps." For the survivors and the families of the 14 lost, these infrastructure promises are a necessary step forward, but they cannot erase the memory of a Monday night journey that ended far too soon.