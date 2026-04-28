14 Dead, Dozens Injured After Train Crash Near Jakarta: What Happened

Among those survivors was Sausan Sarifah, 29, who spoke from her hospital bed at RSUD Bekasi. Her story is a chilling reminder of how quickly a routine commute can turn into a struggle for survival. She recounted the "split second" when the mundane sounds of a station announcement were swallowed by the roar of a locomotive. In the darkness that followed, Sausan found herself at the top of a "human pile-up," a haunting image of the chaos that ensued inside the women-only carriage of the commuter train. "I thought I was going to die," she whispered, her words echoing the trauma of those who felt the air being crushed out of them in the mangled cars.