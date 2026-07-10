Why Prambanan Matters: How Temple Restoration Is Strengthening India-Indonesia Ties

According to UNESCO, Hindu traditions merged with existing local beliefs as they spread across the Indonesian archipelago, creating distinctive religious and cultural practices. Although Islam later became Indonesia's dominant religion, Hindu-Buddhist influences remain visible in the country's literature, temple architecture, performing arts and epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, which continue to be performed and celebrated today. As per Britannica, the earliest records of Indonesian history show that the archipelago was deeply influenced by Indian religious traditions. Early kingdoms centred in Java and Sumatra embraced different forms of Hinduism as well as Theravada and Mahayana Buddhism. By the 9th century CE, both faiths coexisted as court religions, with Shiva and Buddha often regarded as different manifestations of the same supreme spiritual reality.