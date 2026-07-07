PM Modi Hails Biju Patnaik's Role In Indonesia's Freedom Struggle, Says ‘Brought Two Nations Closer’

PM Modi praised Biju Patnaik in Indonesia’s Parliament.
Patnaik helped rescue Indonesian leaders during Dutch rule.
Modi said the mission brought India and Indonesia closer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik for his role in supporting Indonesia's independence movement, recalling how the veteran pilot helped rescue the country's top leaders during its struggle against Dutch colonial rule.
Addressing the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Modi recalled Patnaik's daring mission to bring Indonesia’s first Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta safely to India strengthened ties between the two nations at a crucial moment in history.
"Both our nations gained independence around the same time: Indonesia in 1945 and India in 1947. When it came to sovereignty as independent nations, India became a strong voice in support of Indonesia's independence movement at the United Nations. The role played by the respected Biju Patnaik during that period—the way he safely brought Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta to India brought the two nations closer," Modi said.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the long-standing maritime relationship between India and Indonesia, describing the sea as a link rather than a divide.
"For India and Indonesia, the sea has never represented distance. It has always been a bridge between our nations and remains central to our shared future," he said.
What Was Biju Patnaik's Role?
Biju Patnaik is remembered for carrying out a high-risk rescue mission during Indonesia's National Revolution in 1947, when the country was fighting Dutch attempts to re-establish colonial rule after the Second World War.
The Dutch had launched a military offensive and placed Indonesian Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta under house arrest in Jakarta while imposing strict restrictions on movement to weaken the independence movement.
At the request of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the 31-year-old Patnaik was entrusted with a covert mission to extract the Indonesian leaders so they could continue rallying international support for their country's independence.
In July 1947, Patnaik, accompanied by his co-pilot and wife Gyanwati Patnaik, flew a Douglas C-47 military transport aircraft, commonly known as the Dakota, into Indonesian airspace despite a Dutch blockade.
Dutch authorities warned that the aircraft could be shot down, Patnaik responded by warning that any attack on his aircraft would invite retaliation against Dutch aircraft flying over Indian skies.
The mission was successful. Patnaik flew Sjahrir and Hatta out of Indonesia through Singapore before they arrived safely in New Delhi on July 24, 1947. The operation drew international attention to Indonesia's independence movement and remains one of the most celebrated chapters in the history of India-Indonesia relations.