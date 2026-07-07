PM Modi Receives Indonesia’s Highest Honour 'Bintang Adipurna'

Indonesia awards Narendra Modi the Bintang Adipurna, its highest civilian honour.
India and Indonesia deepen strategic ties under the Act East Policy.
UPI integration and critical minerals partnership strengthen bilateral trade and technology.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest honour, 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia'. The Prime Minister was also accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Moneycontrol reported.
Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour. The visit aims to strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
The decoration reflects India's pivotal role as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific and honours Modi's personal leadership in transforming bilateral relations, Prabowo said.
"This is the highest accolade our republic can bestow, and it stands as a testament to the profound civilisational bonds and the unbreakable strategic trust between Indonesia and India," Prabowo said to an audience of top military officers and international diplomats.
After receiving the highest civilian honour, Modi said: "This morning, I was conferred Indonesia's highest honour with great affection and respect. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians; it reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia and the historic, deep-rooted bonds between our two nations. I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here."
Strengthening Economic Ties
The two nations also agreed to bolster technology and trade networks. Modi emphasised the growing importance of securing essential resource networks.
"In today's era, supply chain resilience in technology is of great importance. A significant agreement has also been reached to further strengthen supply chains in the critical minerals and steel sectors. New partnerships are being forged between our companies regarding stainless steel and rare-earth magnets," Modi said.
Cross-border digital transactions will also see a major upgrade to facilitate smoother trade and tourism.
"We are delighted that India’s UPI is set to be integrated with Indonesia’s payment system. This will boost both the ease of doing business and the ease of travel," he said.