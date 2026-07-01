Burruchaga On A Different Kind Of Pitch: De Minaur Blasts Past Son Of FIFA World Cup Hero

Alex de Minaur Vs Roman Burruchaga Match Photo, Wimbledon 2026: Alex de Minaur eased past Roman Andres Burruchaga 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. The Aussie shook off a sluggish start, falling behind 0-3 early as the Argentinian, the son of 1986 FIFA World Cup hero Jorge Burruchaga, showed little nerve on his debut. De Minaur quickly regrouped, clawing back to claim a taxing hour-long opening set in a tiebreak before steamrolling the grass-court novice. 'The Demon' showcased his trademark explosive speed and net play, winning 25 of 30 net points while capturing 12 of the final 13 games to finish with a bagel. It proved a bittersweet day for the 5th seed, however, as fiancée Katie Boulter suffered a shocking straight-sets exit just hours earlier. Into the second round at SW19 for the fifth consecutive year, De Minaur next meets Adrian Mannarino, who defeated fellow Frenchman Titouan Droguet 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. See the best photos from the de Minaur vs Burruchaga tennis match here:

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Alex de Minaur vs Roman Andres Burruchaga Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina and Alex de Minaur of Australia, left, shake hands after the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
1/7
Alex de Minaur Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts after the men's singles match against Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
Alex de Minaur Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts after the men's singles match against Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
Roman Andres Burruchaga Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina plays a return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
Alex de Minaur vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
Tennis supporters watch the men's singles match Alex de Minaur of Australia against Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
Alex de Minaur vs Roman Andres Burruchaga Wimbledon
Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina plays a return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
Alex de Minaur Wimbledon 2026
Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a return to Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
Alex de Minaur vs Roman Andres Burruchaga Wimbledon 2026
Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a return to Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories