Burruchaga On A Different Kind Of Pitch: De Minaur Blasts Past Son Of FIFA World Cup Hero

Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina and Alex de Minaur of Australia, left, shake hands after the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

1/7 Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts after the men's singles match against Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





2/7 Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts after the men's singles match against Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





3/7 Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina plays a return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





4/7 Tennis supporters watch the men's singles match Alex de Minaur of Australia against Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





5/7 Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina plays a return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





6/7 Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a return to Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





7/7 Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a return to Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





