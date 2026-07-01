Burruchaga On A Different Kind Of Pitch: De Minaur Blasts Past Son Of FIFA World Cup Hero
Alex de Minaur Vs Roman Burruchaga Match Photo, Wimbledon 2026: Alex de Minaur eased past Roman Andres Burruchaga 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. The Aussie shook off a sluggish start, falling behind 0-3 early as the Argentinian, the son of 1986 FIFA World Cup hero Jorge Burruchaga, showed little nerve on his debut. De Minaur quickly regrouped, clawing back to claim a taxing hour-long opening set in a tiebreak before steamrolling the grass-court novice. 'The Demon' showcased his trademark explosive speed and net play, winning 25 of 30 net points while capturing 12 of the final 13 games to finish with a bagel. It proved a bittersweet day for the 5th seed, however, as fiancée Katie Boulter suffered a shocking straight-sets exit just hours earlier. Into the second round at SW19 for the fifth consecutive year, De Minaur next meets Adrian Mannarino, who defeated fellow Frenchman Titouan Droguet 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. See the best photos from the de Minaur vs Burruchaga tennis match here:
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