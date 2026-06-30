AUS-W Vs WI-W Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Check the playing XIs, toss update and key match details

Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Womens T20 World Cup
West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews hits a boundary during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Summary of this article

  • Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal

  • Both teams named unchanged playing XIs for the high-stakes knockout clash

  • The winner will book a place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final

Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval, London, backing her in-form bowling attack to exploit the fresh conditions.

Australia have gone in with an unchanged XI after topping Group A with a perfect record, while West Indies also retained the side that secured a semifinal berth. Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph opened the batting for the Caribbean side as they looked to upset the tournament favourites.

Also Check: Australia Women Vs West Indies Women Live Score

With a place in the final at stake, Australia will rely on Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton and Ashleigh Gardner to strike early, while West Indies hope Matthews, Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry can post a competitive total.

AUS-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Australia women won the toss and opted to bowl first.

AUS-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI

West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

Related Content
West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Australia women will take on West Indies in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Kennington Oval on Tuesday, June 30. - | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
Australia's Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner celebrate the winning runs as they beat India during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday June 28, 2026. - | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
Netherlands women have won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win game in Southampton. - X/Cricket Netherlands

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

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