AUS-W Vs WI-W Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal
Both teams named unchanged playing XIs for the high-stakes knockout clash
The winner will book a place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final
Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval, London, backing her in-form bowling attack to exploit the fresh conditions.
Australia have gone in with an unchanged XI after topping Group A with a perfect record, while West Indies also retained the side that secured a semifinal berth. Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph opened the batting for the Caribbean side as they looked to upset the tournament favourites.
With a place in the final at stake, Australia will rely on Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton and Ashleigh Gardner to strike early, while West Indies hope Matthews, Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry can post a competitive total.
AUS-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Australia women won the toss and opted to bowl first.
AUS-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI
West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton