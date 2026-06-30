AUS Vs WI LIVE Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch The High-Octane Clash?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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West Indies will aim to replicate the 2016 T20 World Cup heroics as they take on the six-time World Cup champions Australia in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday, June 30

AUS Vs WI LIVE Streaming, Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Australia women will take on West Indies in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Kennington Oval on Tuesday, June 30. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Australia women will lock horns with West Indies in the 1st semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

  • Australia have been undefeated in the competition so far

  • West Indies women have beaten Australia only once in the T20 World Cup back in 2016 final

Australia women's team ended their ICC Women's T20 World group stage unblemished as they registered the highest successful chase of the tournament's history against India to pip the 50-over out of the competition.

The Australian cricket team is the gold standard when it comes to women's cricket, especially in T20Is, where they have made it to the semifinal stage every time in all the ten World Cups (including the ongoing one).

Out of the previous nine editions, they played in the finals seven times and lifted the trophy on six occasions, which signifies the Australian juggernaut in women's cricket.

The Aussie women have dominated the group stage, starting with an emphatic 65-run win against the last two T20 World finalists, South Africa, and followed by a nine-wicket annihilation of the Bangladeshi women. The next two matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan proved to be a walk in the park as they beat them by 98 runs and 113 runs respectively.

While in the last group match, they were pushed a little by the Indian team, but the seasoned veterans Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner came to their rescue and took them over the line by executing a record chase to march into the semifinals undefeated with a superior NRR OF +3.882.

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On the other hand, West Indian women's journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of a roller coaster. While they started the tournament with three consecutive wins against England, Scotland, and Sri Lanka, the first two didn't come convincingly.

They then lost their path in the next two matches with a loss against England and Ireland, but an England win over New Zealand in the group stage took them into the final four.

AUS Vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head

Matches: 6

Australia: 5

West Indies: 1

While the West Indies have an abysmal record against Australia in T20 World Cups, with only 1 win in 6 matches, that sole victory came at the biggest stage, when they outclassed the Aussies in the finals of the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup to lift their maiden ICC trophy.

AUS Vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal between Australia and West Indies take place?

A

The Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal between Australia and West Indies will take place at the Kennington Oval Ground in London, UK on Tuesday, June 30

Q

Where can we watch the Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal between Australia and West Indies?

A

The Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal between Australia and West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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