AUS Vs WI LIVE Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch The High-Octane Clash?

Australia women will lock horns with West Indies in the 1st semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Australia have been undefeated in the competition so far
West Indies women have beaten Australia only once in the T20 World Cup back in 2016 final
Australia women's team ended their ICC Women's T20 World group stage unblemished as they registered the highest successful chase of the tournament's history against India to pip the 50-over out of the competition.
The Australian cricket team is the gold standard when it comes to women's cricket, especially in T20Is, where they have made it to the semifinal stage every time in all the ten World Cups (including the ongoing one).
Out of the previous nine editions, they played in the finals seven times and lifted the trophy on six occasions, which signifies the Australian juggernaut in women's cricket.
The Aussie women have dominated the group stage, starting with an emphatic 65-run win against the last two T20 World finalists, South Africa, and followed by a nine-wicket annihilation of the Bangladeshi women. The next two matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan proved to be a walk in the park as they beat them by 98 runs and 113 runs respectively.
While in the last group match, they were pushed a little by the Indian team, but the seasoned veterans Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner came to their rescue and took them over the line by executing a record chase to march into the semifinals undefeated with a superior NRR OF +3.882.
On the other hand, West Indian women's journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of a roller coaster. While they started the tournament with three consecutive wins against England, Scotland, and Sri Lanka, the first two didn't come convincingly.
They then lost their path in the next two matches with a loss against England and Ireland, but an England win over New Zealand in the group stage took them into the final four.
AUS Vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head
Matches: 6
Australia: 5
West Indies: 1
While the West Indies have an abysmal record against Australia in T20 World Cups, with only 1 win in 6 matches, that sole victory came at the biggest stage, when they outclassed the Aussies in the finals of the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup to lift their maiden ICC trophy.
AUS Vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Streaming Info
When and where will the Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal between Australia and West Indies take place?
The Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal between Australia and West Indies will take place at the Kennington Oval Ground in London, UK on Tuesday, June 30
Where can we watch the Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal between Australia and West Indies?
The Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal between Australia and West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST