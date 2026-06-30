Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Can The Caribbean Side Pull Off A Stunning Upset?

Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: WI 15/0 (2)
West Indies make a positive start! Hayley Matthews leads from the front with a fluent boundary, while Qiana Joseph chips in at the other end as the Caribbean side moves to 15/0 after two overs. Kim Garth keeps things relatively tight despite conceding a four, but Australia are still searching for the crucial early wicket.
Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Game On!
We're underway! Hayley Matthews takes strike alongside Qiana Joseph as Lucy Hamilton opens the bowling for Australia in this crucial Women's T20 World Cup semifinal.
Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Australia Women won the toss and opted to field first.
Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Preview
Australia have looked the team to beat throughout the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, storming into the semifinals with a perfect group-stage record. The six-time champions topped Group A after winning all five of their matches, sealing first place with a record-breaking chase against India at Lord's that also ended the hosts' semifinal hopes.
West Indies, meanwhile, endured a far more dramatic route. They won their opening three group matches to put themselves in contention before suffering successive defeats to England and Ireland. Despite those setbacks, Hayley Matthews' side edged into the last four on net run rate, finishing second in Group B to book a semifinal showdown with the unbeaten Australians.
Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The Australia Vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can stream the action live on the JioHotstar platform.
Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath
West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Shawnisha Hector, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James