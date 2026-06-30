Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Can The Caribbean Side Pull Off A Stunning Upset?

Australia Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Follow the live score and updates from the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal as Australia face West Indies at the Kennington Oval in a high-stakes clash for a place in the tournament final

Welcome to our today's live coverage as Australia will look to continue their dominant march when they face West Indies in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval in London on Tuesday. The Aussies enter the knockout clash unbeaten, having topped Group A with commanding victories, including an impressive chase against India, with Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and skipper Sophie Molineux all in excellent form. West Indies, meanwhile, scraped into the semifinals despite back-to-back defeats, relying on net run rate to progress. Captain Hayley Matthews, alongside Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry, will need to produce something special against the tournament favourites. While Australia hold a superior head-to-head record, the Caribbean side will hope to recreate their famous 2016 World Cup heroics.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 07:12:10 pm IST Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: WI 15/0 (2) West Indies make a positive start! Hayley Matthews leads from the front with a fluent boundary, while Qiana Joseph chips in at the other end as the Caribbean side moves to 15/0 after two overs. Kim Garth keeps things relatively tight despite conceding a four, but Australia are still searching for the crucial early wicket.

30 Jun 2026, 07:11:14 pm IST Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Game On! We're underway! Hayley Matthews takes strike alongside Qiana Joseph as Lucy Hamilton opens the bowling for Australia in this crucial Women's T20 World Cup semifinal.

30 Jun 2026, 07:10:31 pm IST Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

30 Jun 2026, 07:10:09 pm IST Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Australia Women won the toss and opted to field first.

30 Jun 2026, 06:46:25 pm IST Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Preview Australia have looked the team to beat throughout the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, storming into the semifinals with a perfect group-stage record. The six-time champions topped Group A after winning all five of their matches, sealing first place with a record-breaking chase against India at Lord's that also ended the hosts' semifinal hopes. West Indies, meanwhile, endured a far more dramatic route. They won their opening three group matches to put themselves in contention before suffering successive defeats to England and Ireland. Despite those setbacks, Hayley Matthews' side edged into the last four on net run rate, finishing second in Group B to book a semifinal showdown with the unbeaten Australians.

30 Jun 2026, 06:29:09 pm IST Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming The Australia Vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can stream the action live on the JioHotstar platform.