New K-Dramas In July: The East Palace, The Husband, A Shop For Killers 2 And More

July's K-drama line-up brings together long-awaited comebacks alongside intriguing new stories.
From heartfelt romances to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, there's plenty to add to your watchlist this month.
Several familiar faces return with fresh characters, making July an exciting month for K-drama fans.
July K-drama releases are packed with something for every kind of viewer. Whether you enjoy romantic comedies, gripping thrillers, historical fantasy or action-packed mysteries, the month has an impressive line-up spread across Netflix, Disney+, JTBC, KBS2, ENA and more. Several fan-favourite stars are making long-awaited returns, while fresh stories promise to keep Korean drama fans busy throughout the month.
New K-dramas releasing in July
1. Love in Sync
Where to Watch: Disney+, U+ Mobile TV
Release Date: July 4
Infinite's Kim Myung-soo (L) joins Kang Min-ah in a workplace romantic comedy about an empathetic counsellor and a famous singer trying to reinvent herself as an actress. Their unlikely partnership slowly blossoms into romance as both learn to overcome their emotional scars.
2. The Husband
Where to Watch: Disney+, KBS2
Release Date: July 4
Namkoong Min headlines this mystery thriller as a husband whose life spirals out of control after his wife disappears. As he desperately searches for answers, he unexpectedly becomes the prime suspect himself, leading to a tense cat-and-mouse chase filled with twists.
3. Family Register
Where to Watch: MBC
Release Date: July 6
Park Se-young leads this emotional family drama centred on a young woman struggling with the social stigma surrounding her birth. As buried family wounds resurface, the series explores motherhood, identity and forgiveness.
4. The Apartment Job
Where to Watch: JTBC
Release Date: July 11
Ji Sung returns as a former gangster whose attempt to recover hidden money unexpectedly turns him into an unlikely neighbourhood hero. Mixing comedy, crime and political intrigue, the series explores corruption through the everyday politics of an apartment complex.
5. Dream to You
Where to Watch: ENA
Release Date: July 13
Hwang In-youp and Lee Hye-ri headline this romantic comedy about two people entering their thirties from completely different paths. While one struggles to rediscover hope after repeated disappointments, the other continues chasing filmmaking dreams despite family opposition.
6. The East Palace
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 17
One of July's biggest Korean releases marks Nam Joo-hyuk's first drama after completing military service. Blending fantasy with historical mystery, the series follows a spirit traveller and a palace court lady who can hear ghosts as they investigate a supernatural curse threatening the royal family.
7. Spooky in Love
Where to Watch: tvN
Release Date: July 18
Park Eun-bin reunites with the supernatural genre in this horror-romantic comedy alongside Yang Se-jong. A hotel heiress gifted with the ability to see ghosts finds herself working with a prosecutor as mysterious paranormal cases begin unfolding around them.
8. A Shop for Killers Season 2
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: July 22
Disney+'s acclaimed action thriller returns with Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun reprising their roles. Picking up after the dramatic first season, the story follows the pair as they continue running a secret weapons network while facing dangerous new enemies determined to destroy them.
9. Love on the Menu
Where to Watch: KBS2
Release Date: July 25
EXID's Ahn Hee-yeon stars opposite Ha Seok-jin in this feel-good neighbourhood romance. Sparks fly between the owner of a popular side-dish shop and a talented chef hiding his privileged background, creating a warm story of food, family and unexpected love.
10. A Bona Fide Killer
Where to Watch: MBC
Release Date: July 31
Gong Hyo-jin closes the month with a unique action-comedy based on the hit webtoon. By day she is an ordinary office worker and devoted mother, but secretly she is the country's most feared contract assassin. Keeping both lives separate becomes increasingly difficult as danger closes in.
Why July is shaping up to be a big month for K-dramas
July's schedule balances fresh romantic comedies with ambitious fantasy adventures, suspense thrillers and action-packed sequels. It also marks several notable returns, including Nam Joo-hyuk's first drama following military service and the second season of Disney+'s hit thriller A Shop for Killers. Whether you stream on Netflix, Disney+ or Korean television channels, there is no shortage of exciting premieres to add to your watchlist.