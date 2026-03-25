The Koreans Begins Production With Squid Game Star Lee Byung-hun Leading Cast

Summary of this article
The Koreans begin production with Squid Game.
Lee Byung-hun, Han Ji-min lead spy thriller remake.
Korean remake of The Americans to stream globally.
Production has officially begun on The Koreans, a Korean remake of The Americans, with Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun and Han Ji-min leading the cast. The development was reported by The Times of India, positioning the series as a high-stakes addition to the growing global demand for Korean storytelling.
Set in early 1990s South Korea, the series unfolds against a backdrop of democratisation and rapid cultural change. At its centre is a seemingly ordinary middle-class family hiding a dangerous truth. It has been revealed that the couple are North Korean spies living undercover, navigating the tension between duty, identity and the fragile bonds of family life, while a determined counterintelligence agent edges closer to uncovering them.
Lee Byung-hun and Han Ji-min Lead
Lee Byung-hun, widely recognised for his role in Squid Game, stars alongside Han Ji-min, known for Heavenly Ever After. It has been suggested that their performances will anchor the emotional core of the series, as their characters are pushed into increasingly complex moral and personal conflicts.
From the Americans to the Koreans
The series is being directed by Ahn Gil-ho, whose credits include The Glory, with the screenplay adapted by Park Eun-kyo. The original The Americans, created by Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, starred Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys and earned widespread acclaim, including a Golden Globe for Best Drama.
The Koreans is being seen as part of the continued expansion of Korean content on global platforms, particularly in the thriller space.
The series will be released on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the United States.