Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Honour 180 Students With Scholarships

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The initiative, launched in Vijay's ancestral village region, aims to reward academic excellence and support students from government schools as they continue their educational journey.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Honour 180 Telangana Students Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna awarded scholarships to 180 students.

  • The Deverakonda Foundation initiative began in Telangana's Achampet region.

  • Scholarship programme aims to expand across Telangana in the coming years.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently travelled to Telangana's Thummanpet village to celebrate the achievements of government school students and launch a scholarship programme through The Deverakonda Foundation. The initiative recognises academic excellence among students from Achampet Mandal and provides financial support to help them pursue further education. A total of 180 students were selected as beneficiaries of the programme.

For Vijay, the event carried personal significance. Thummanpet is the village where his father was born and raised. Sharing his excitement on social media, the actor described the visit as the fulfilment of a dream that he and Rashmika had first announced earlier this year.

Vijay Deverakonda's Scholarship Initiative For Telangana Students

Addressing students and their families, Vijay spoke about his long-term vision for the programme. It was stated by the actor that the scholarship was only a small beginning and that he hoped to become a part of the students' lives while gradually expanding the initiative across Telangana.

According to Vijay, the discipline and dedication shown by the students deserved recognition and celebration.

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Rashmika Mandanna also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of launching the programme in Vijay's ancestral village. It was shared by the actor that the initiative was deliberately started in Achampet and Thummanpet because of their personal connection to the region.

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She congratulated the students and encouraged them to embrace both success and setbacks as valuable learning experiences.

Several videos from the event quickly surfaced online, including a moment that caught fans' attention when Rashmika was seen dabbing sweat from Vijay's face during the gathering.

The visit represented more than a homecoming. It marked the beginning of an educational initiative that aims to reward talent in rural government schools and create opportunities for deserving students. Earlier this year, the couple had announced the programme through The Deverakonda Foundation, and the scholarship distribution now fulfils that promise.

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On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen together in Ranabaali, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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