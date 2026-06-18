Cocktail 2 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Sells Over 70K Tickets

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Cocktail 2 advance booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer sells over 70,000 tickets, before its June 19 release.

Cocktail 2 advance booking
Cocktail 2 advance booking report Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Cocktail 2 has registered over 70,000 advance ticket sales for its opening day on June 19.

  • The film has grossed Rs 2.49 crore in pre-sales, excluding blocked seats.

  • Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Cocktail 2 is set to debut in cinemas on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film has generated enough buzz with its songs, teaser, trailer, BTS videos and promotions. The advance booking window for Cocktail 2 opened on Sunday (June 14), and it reportedly earned a decent number. It is expected to perform well at the box office.

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Cocktail 2 advance booking collection

As per a report in Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 pre-sale collection kick-started with a positive note, with ticket sales of 71,402 for around 8259 shows across the nation. With this, the advance booking figure is worth Rs 2.49 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. With block seats, it has grossed around Rs 4.66 crore.

The film is expected to benefit from a clear theatrical window with no major Hindi releases this week.

Last week's releases, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Governor will not be major competitors at the box office.

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The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. They released "Bandhu 2.0" on Wednesday, recreating the track "Tumhi Ho Bandhu" from the original Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The new version has been composed by Pritam, with vocals by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

It received mixed reactions on social media, with some fans praising the peppy track while others felt that the recreation ruined the iconic original song.

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Cocktail 2 plot

The film's trailer depicts a complicated love triangle, showing Kunal (Shahid) in a relationship with Mandanna’s character, Diya, while his close friend Ally (Kriti) develops feelings for him.

Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg have backed Cocktail 2, with a screenplay by Tarun Jain and Ranjan.

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