Cocktail 2 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Sells Over 70K Tickets

Cocktail 2 is set to debut in cinemas on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film has generated enough buzz with its songs, teaser, trailer, BTS videos and promotions. The advance booking window for Cocktail 2 opened on Sunday (June 14), and it reportedly earned a decent number. It is expected to perform well at the box office.