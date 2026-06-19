Cocktail 2 X Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna's Rom-Com Receives Mixed Reactions

Cocktail 2 X review

While many slammed Shahid for overacting, his fans praised him for his 'top-notch' performance. Some also pointed out Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu accent and called her 'miscast'. Kriti Sanon is lauded for her screen presence, glamour and performance, with many calling it one of her finest performances to date. Many lauded her entry which she pulled off with confidence and effortless glamour.