Cocktail 2 X Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna's Rom-Com Receives Mixed Reactions

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Cocktail 2 Twitter review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna lead Homi Adajania's rom-com.

Cocktail 2
Cocktail 2 X Review Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Cocktail 2 hit the theatres on June 19.

  • The film received mixed responses from audiences.

  • Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna lead Homi Adajania's rom-com.

Cocktail 2 X review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film hit the theatres on Friday (June 19). Directed by Homi Adajania, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The early reviews of Cocktail 2 are out on X (formerly Twitter).

Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg have backed Cocktail 2, with a screenplay by Tarun Jain and Ranjan.

Cocktail 2 X review

While many slammed Shahid for overacting, his fans praised him for his 'top-notch' performance. Some also pointed out Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu accent and called her 'miscast'. Kriti Sanon is lauded for her screen presence, glamour and performance, with many calling it one of her finest performances to date. Many lauded her entry which she pulled off with confidence and effortless glamour.

Writing and screenplay have received mixed reactions. Multiple viewers also criticised the film’s narrative pacing, and called the screenplay boring. Some even pointed out a lack of chemistry between the lead actors.

Cocktail 2 is also compared to the original, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

One X user wrote, “On this day, those who bark about og is og please kindly sit at home and watch saifs cocktail. Nobody is touching saif nobody is touching deepika or diana. Learn to appreciat what shahid' kriti and rashmika did it as a fresh concept. Enjoy cocktail 2 #Cocktail2.”

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Pritam's music and songs are also lauded. One user wrote, "The Overall Vibe of the movie is refreshing and positive, The music is Good, Locations are beautiful, This will work in metros for sure."

Cocktail 2 Trailer Out - YouTube
Cocktail 2 Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Starrer Promises Romance And Mayhem

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions of Cocktail 2 here.

Cocktail 2 advance booking report - X
Cocktail 2 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Sells Over 70K Tickets

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Cocktail 2 box office prediction

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 sold over 1.6 lakh tickets in advance bookings for day 1, grossing Rs 5.57 crore and with blocked seats it was Rs 8 crore.

The advance booking sale hints that the film might open at Rs 10 crore net in India. Some trade experts even predict that it could earn Rs 12 crore net.

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