The Cycle Of Love Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's Documentary Follows Artist PK Mahanandia's 6000- Mile Journey For Love

Priyanka Chopra has released the official trailer for the documentary The Cycle of Love.
Directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel, the film tracks PK Mahanandia's 6,000-mile bicycle journey from India to Sweden.
Chopra has served as the executive producer of the upcoming documentary film.
Priyanka Chopra has unveiled the official trailer for the documentary film The Cycle of Love. Chopra serves as the executive producer of the documentary.
Sharing the trailer on social media, Priyanka shared her initial reaction to the documentary. "When I first heard the story of the extraordinary journey of @PKMahanandia1 riding a cycle across continents for love, I was immediately stunned. It’s one of those rare, almost unbelievable true stories that stays with you long after you hear it. Directed by #orlandovoneinsiedel, @cycleoflovefilm is both a sweeping adventure and a deeply human story about resilience, hope, and the courage to follow your heart (sic)," Priyanka said.
Sharing the trailer, the actress also revealed that it will debut in the US in August and in the UK in September. The India release date of The Cycle of Love has not been announced yet.
"At a time when stories rooted in truth and optimism feel especially meaningful, this film offers an invitation to escape, to connect, and to rediscover the joy of falling in love with cinema and love itself. #CelebrateLove #TheCycleOfLove (sic)," she added.
About The Cycle of Love
Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel has served as the director. Set in the 1970s, the film follows P. Mahanandia, a 23-year-old Delhi-based artist who travelled 6,000 miles from India to Sweden on a bicycle in search of true love.
Mahanandia came from a poor family and earned his living by making sketched portraits of tourists. During this period, he met Lotta Von Schedvin in Delhi in 1975. She promised to return to him by August, but it passed without her arrival. Mahanandia then started his cross-continental journey with his bicycle from India to Europe.
"A prophecy told that my future wife would come from far away land," Mahanandia said.
He added, "I left behind everything I knew."
The film stars the real-life couple. Chirag Benedict Lobo and Mina Dale portray their younger selves.
The Cycle of Love release date
It will debut in the US on August 28, 2026, and in the UK on September 18, 2026.
Priyanka Chopra's projects
On the work front, Priyanka, who was last seen in Prime Video action-thriller The Bluff, is currently executive-producing Amri, an American biographical drama about Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil.
She is making her return to Indian cinema in director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi, with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.