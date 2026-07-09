Bhai Tera Star Hai Trailer: Raghav Juyal Promises To Tickle Your Funny Bones

The official trailer for Bhai Tera Star Hai has been released.
The comedy film stars Raghav Juyal as Ajay Singh.
The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Barkha Singh.
Following the teaser, the makers on Thursday (July 9) unveiled the trailer for Bhai Tera Star Hai. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film marks actor Raghav Juyal’s return to a purely comic avatar. He previously received widespread praise for his roles in Kill (2023) and Bads of Bollywood (2025).
Bhai Tera Star Hai promises a complete family entertainer, blending comedy, drama, quirky characters and nonstop laughter, with Raghav’s infectious screen presence and effortless comic timing taking centre stage.
Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer
The trailer establishes a distinct comedic tone immediately. It starts with a remark: "An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t."
The story revolves around the world of the character Ajay Singh (played by Juyal). The narrative plot follows his journey where ambition collides with chaos.
Raghav, in a statement, said, "I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining. I had an absolute blast bringing him to life, and I hope audiences have just as much fun watching the film as we had making it."
Agrawal added, "Bhai Tera Star Hai is a celebration of pure entertainment. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun. We promise a laughter-filled ride with quirky characters, unexpected twists, and nonstop entertainment. Raghav has brought Ajay Singh to life with incredible energy and comic timing. We’re thrilled to launch the trailer today and can’t wait for audiences to enjoy the full experience in theatres."
Bhai Tera Star Hai cast
Apart from Juyal, the comedy boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Chanadan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan.
Bhai Tera Star Hai release date
Sudipto Sarkar and Agrawal wrote the film. Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Agrawal have backed the project. It is jointly produced by Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2.
Bhai Tera Star Hai is set to hit the theatres on July 30.