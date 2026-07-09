Bhai Tera Star Hai Trailer: Raghav Juyal Promises To Tickle Your Funny Bones

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The official trailer for Bhai Tera Star Hai is out! It stars Raghav Juyal as Ajay Singh. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the comedy film releases in theatres this July.

Bhai Tera Star Hai
Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • The official trailer for Bhai Tera Star Hai has been released.

  • The comedy film stars Raghav Juyal as Ajay Singh.

  • The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Barkha Singh.

Following the teaser, the makers on Thursday (July 9) unveiled the trailer for Bhai Tera Star Hai. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film marks actor Raghav Juyal’s return to a purely comic avatar. He previously received widespread praise for his roles in Kill (2023) and Bads of Bollywood (2025).

Bhai Tera Star Hai promises a complete family entertainer, blending comedy, drama, quirky characters and nonstop laughter, with Raghav’s infectious screen presence and effortless comic timing taking centre stage.

Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer

The trailer establishes a distinct comedic tone immediately. It starts with a remark: "An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t."

The story revolves around the world of the character Ajay Singh (played by Juyal). The narrative plot follows his journey where ambition collides with chaos.

Still - X
The Odyssey Final Trailer: Matt Damon Heads Home In Christopher Nolan's Fantasy Epic

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Raghav, in a statement, said, "I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining. I had an absolute blast bringing him to life, and I hope audiences have just as much fun watching the film as we had making it."

Related Content
Delhi HC Orders Takedown Of Defamatory Posts Targeting Raghav Chadha - null
Bhai Tera Star Hai First Look - Instagram
Maa Hai Na Trailer - Instagram
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer - Instagram

Agrawal added, "Bhai Tera Star Hai is a celebration of pure entertainment. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun. We promise a laughter-filled ride with quirky characters, unexpected twists, and nonstop entertainment. Raghav has brought Ajay Singh to life with incredible energy and comic timing. We’re thrilled to launch the trailer today and can’t wait for audiences to enjoy the full experience in theatres."

Bhai Tera Star Hai cast

Apart from Juyal, the comedy boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Chanadan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan.

Lenin trailer - YouTube
Lenin Trailer: Akhil Akkineni’s Intense Transformation From Romantic Hero To Fierce Village Warrior

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bhai Tera Star Hai release date

Sudipto Sarkar and Agrawal wrote the film. Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Agrawal have backed the project. It is jointly produced by Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2.

Bhai Tera Star Hai is set to hit the theatres on July 30.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories