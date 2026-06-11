Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father Ashok Chopra With Unseen Photos And Emotional Note

Priyanka Chopra shared unseen family photos remembering her father, Ashok Chopra.
Emotional tribute highlighted the lasting influence of her late father.
Ashok Chopra served in the Army Medical Corps before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Priyanka Chopra remembered father Ashok Chopra with an emotional social media post on his death anniversary, sharing a collection of unseen family photographs that offered a glimpse into some of their most cherished moments together. The actress, who has often spoken about the profound influence her father had on her life, accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt message that struck a chord with fans.
Priyanka Chopra shares unseen photos of Ashok Chopra
The carousel featured several personal memories from the family's archives. One image showed Priyanka dancing with her father, while another captured Dr Ashok Chopra holding her as a baby. The actress also shared a photograph of her father with brother Siddharth Chopra, along with a throwback image from his younger days in the Indian Army.
In the caption, it was written by Priyanka that her father remained present in every decision and moment of her life, while expressing how deeply he continues to be missed.
Priyanka Chopra's bond with father Ashok Chopra
Over the years, Priyanka has frequently spoken about her close relationship with her father. During an earlier appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was shared by the actress that her father had been her greatest supporter and loudest cheerleader.
The bond was also commemorated through a tattoo that Priyanka got in his honour shortly before his passing. Dr Ashok Chopra served as a physician and surgeon in the Indian Army Medical Corps and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects
While fans reflected on the emotional tribute, the actress continues to stay busy professionally. Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel 2 and is preparing for her return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.
Ashok Chopra passed away in Mumbai after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 62. His death anniversary was observed on June 10, prompting Priyanka's heartfelt remembrance.