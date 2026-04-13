Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others paid tributes to Asha Bhosle on social media.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Celebs pay tributes to Asha Bhosle
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra pay tributes to Asha Bhosle Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Priyanka Chopra paid heartfelt condolences to Asha Bhosle.

  • The veteran singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

  • She will be laid to rest with full state honours at 4 pm today.

Playback icon Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92. She had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after suffering a chest infection. Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed Asha Bhosle's death.

Several celebs from the Indian film industry took to social media to mourn the demise of the legendary singer. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan and others paid heartfelt tribute to the versatile singer.

Celebs pay tributes to Asha Bhosle

Salman Khan was heartbroken to hear the news of Asha Bhosle's death and called it a "huge loss for Indian music,"

"An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations," he added.

Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer - Instagram
Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To Iconic Singer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to PTI, Aamir told the reporters in Shirdi, "For the whole industry, for the whole country, for the whole world. I am a big fan of hers. And this is a very sad thing, it's a big loss. It's the end of an era."

He also shared a post on social media to offer condolences to the icon.

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Aamir Khan's post on Asha Bhosle Photo: Instagram
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Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture with Asha and penned a lengthy note to offer condolences.

"There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us," she wrote and added, "Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it (sic)."

Kamal Haasan shared a video of a collage featuring himself in the getup of Chachi 420 with Asha.

Ram Charan called it an "irreplaceable loss to Indian music," and added, "Asha Bhosle ji’s voice was pure magic and emotion. Her legacy will remain eternal. Heartfelt condolences to her family and well-wishers (sic)."

Asha Bhosle Death: Shah Rukh Khan Pays Emotional Tribute - Instagram
Asha Bhosle Death: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan Pay Tribute

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Asha Bhosle's funeral

Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news of her death and said, "She is no more. Her last rites will be held at 4 P.M. tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai."

Her antim darshan will start from 11 am at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel.

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