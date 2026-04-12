Asha Bhosle Death: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan Pay Tribute

Summary of this article
Asha Bhosle's death prompts an emotional tribute from Shah Rukh Khan.
Singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan honour her legacy.
Legendary voice continues to influence Indian music across generations.
Asha Bhosle death has deeply affected the film and music industry, with Shah Rukh Khan joining the many voices mourning the legendary singer. Known for lending her voice to several of his films, Asha Bhosle shared a long-standing association with the actor, making his tribute particularly personal.
In a social media post, Shah Rukh shared a picture with the singer, capturing a warm moment between the two. His message reflected both admiration and loss, as he remembered her influence on Indian cinema and his own life.
Shah Rukh Khan remembers Asha Bhosle with heartfelt note
In his tribute, it was expressed by Shah Rukh Khan that Asha Bhosle’s voice would continue to resonate for generations. He described her as one of the pillars of Indian cinema, whose talent would outlive time itself.
It was also shared by him that she had always shown him kindness and affection, adding that her absence would be deeply felt. The note struck a chord with fans, many of whom echoed similar emotions online.
Singers and composers pay tribute to Asha Bhosle
Several musicians also honoured her legacy.
Shreya Ghoshal reflected on how Asha Bhosle shaped generations of singers, stating that her voice carried unmatched versatility and emotional depth. It was conveyed by her that the legendary artist had been a constant source of inspiration.
Asha Bhosle passed away after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following health complications. As tributes continue to pour in, her legacy stands firm, carried forward through countless songs that continue to define Indian cinema.