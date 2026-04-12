Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To Iconic Singer

Asha Bhosle death has left Bollywood in deep mourning, with celebrities across industries paying heartfelt tributes. From AR Rahman to Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar, many remembered her timeless voice and unmatched contribution to Indian music.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Asha Bhosle Death
Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Asha Bhosle's death sparks tributes from AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar.

  • Bollywood mourns iconic singer whose voice defined decades of Indian cinema.

  • Industry honours legacy as last rites to be held in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle's death has left the Indian film industry in deep mourning, with tributes pouring in from across cinema and music. The legendary singer, who passed away at 92 following health complications, was remembered not just for her voice but for the emotion and life she brought to every song.

From actors to musicians and filmmakers, the response has been immediate and deeply personal, reflecting the scale of her influence across generations.

Bollywood mourns Asha Bhosle with heartfelt tributes

Veteran actor Hema Malini reflected on her long association with the singer, stating that her songs played a key role in shaping her on-screen journey. It was said by her that the loss is irreplaceable for both Maharashtra and the country.

Composer AR Rahman shared a tribute, where it was expressed that Asha Bhosle would live on through her voice and aura.

Akshay Kumar also paid his respects, noting that her melodious voice would remain immortal.

Filmmaker Karan Johar described her as a once-in-a-generation artist, adding that her voice defined not just one era but multiple phases of Indian cinema.

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Actor Kajol recalled witnessing her record a song at a young age, describing the experience as unforgettable.

Industry remembers legacy beyond music

Tributes also came in from across industries. Jr NTR shared that her voice had been the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades, while Vicky Kaushal remembered her warmth and grace.

Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal's Tribute To Asha Photo: Vicky's Instagram
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Manoj Bajpayee noted that her voice carried an unmatched emotional depth, inspiring countless performers.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Vivek Oberoi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting her timeless impact.

Dharma Productions also postponed a music release as a mark of respect, underlining the industry-wide grief.

Asha Bhosle Best Songs - Instagram
Asha Bhosle’s Best Songs: The Many Lives Of A Voice That Defined Indian Cinema

BY Aishani Biswas

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai, with her last rites set to take place at Shivaji Park. As the industry reflects on her legacy, one thing remains certain her music will continue to live on, long after her passing.

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